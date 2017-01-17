Ratings: Gotham Returns Up, Timeless Hits Lows Minus Voice Lead-In

Fox’s Gotham returned on Monday night to 3.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, up 9 and 20 percent from its fall finale to hit and match best-since-premiere numbers.

Leading out of that, Lucifer (4 mil/1.1) was steady with its own midseason opener.

RELATEDLucifer Recap: Self-Worth the Wait

Over on NBC, Celeb Apprentice (4.3 mil/1.2) ticked up 10 percent and a tenth. With a new lead-in that does about half of what The Voice did, Timeless (3.5 mil/0.9) returned down 27 percent and a tenth, hitting new lows.

RELATEDCelebrity Apprentice Recap: Motorcycles and Marital Tension

ABC’s Bachelor (7.1 mil/2.4) rose 9 and 14 percent, Big Fan (2.7 mil/0.9) was steady.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

CBS’ Kevin Can Wait (8.6 mil/1.7) and Man With a Plan (7.7 mil/1.5) each gained three tenths, 2 Broke Girls (6.5 mil/1.5) rose two tenths and The Odd Couple (5.7 mil/1.) ticked up. Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.2) hit a 15-week audience high (since Oct. 3) while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.