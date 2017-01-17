Ratings: Gotham Returns Up, Timeless Hits Lows Minus Voice Lead-In

Fox’s Gotham returned on Monday night to 3.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, up 9 and 20 percent from its fall finale to hit and match best-since-premiere numbers.
Leading out of that, Lucifer (4 mil/1.1) was steady with its own midseason opener.
Over on NBC, Celeb Apprentice (4.3 mil/1.2) ticked up 10 percent and a tenth. With a new lead-in that does about half of what The Voice did, Timeless (3.5 mil/0.9) returned down 27 percent and a tenth, hitting new lows.
ABC’s Bachelor (7.1 mil/2.4) rose 9 and 14 percent, Big Fan (2.7 mil/0.9) was steady.
CBS’ Kevin Can Wait (8.6 mil/1.7) and Man With a Plan (7.7 mil/1.5) each gained three tenths, 2 Broke Girls (6.5 mil/1.5) rose two tenths and The Odd Couple (5.7 mil/1.) ticked up. Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.2) hit a 15-week audience high (since Oct. 3) while steady in the demo.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Bye bye Timeless. It was nice knowing you.
Great to see the return of Timeless after a month long hiatus but I don’t know why people literally gave up on the show. Looks like a Season 2 renewal is out of the question.
For me personally I got bored. Plus I really love Scorpion.
How many episodes before you gave up?
Mmmm, not exactly sure. I think three or four.
Looks like Scorpion is going to topped the 10 pm Monday night time slot for the rest of the season but who knows if Quantico is up for the challenge starting next week on its new night (from Sundays to Mondays).
People are really weird about Quantico. They either really love it or really hate it. But what I find amusing is they keep watching it even though they have nothing good to say about it, lol.
I don’t understand the ratings for Timeless. Twitter was humming and trending at #3 (15K+ tweets) last night while the show was airing. There are 3600+ members on a very active Facebook group I belong to. These are passionate fans. What a shame.
That’s disheartening news about Timeless. I love that show. I would love for it to find another home if it’s not renewed by NBC.
Isn’t it mindboggling that the ratings are getting lower? During the hiatus, I was seeing new fans posting on Twitter, Facebook, etc. There was such excitement for it to return and see what happened to Lucy. Last night’s ratings were solely based on Nielsen households?
The reason why the numbers for Timeless was so low is because of the Celebrity Apprentice lead-in and without The Voice.
That may be true for new viewers. But I saw a ton of passionate fans who were thrilled it was back, who aren’t bored by the show and re-watch on the NBC app regularly. It’s crazy ratings for a show are determined by 10,000 Nielsen households. This show has an active following in Europe, too.
Well it was watched by 3.5 mil but that’s pretty low in TV land.
Bummed Timeless is so low. I’m really enjoying it for its humor and all of the different time periods. I love time travel shows, and this one certainly doesn’t have a mythology that’s difficult to follow (actually the one thing I probably am most disappointed about), but it’s a cute show and I enjoy it and will be bummed if it doesn’t get renewed.
I used to love Scorpion as well, until it became the Walter/Paige show and will they or won’t they. Gave it up about 3 episodes ago. Agree that Timeless is very boring and the actors are not the greatest in the world. Monday night is catching up on DVR night now.
Just curious how many episodes you watched before you gave up?
I agree that the Walter and Paige stuff is getting really old but I absolutely love Happy and Toby. Those two make up for the others shortcomings.
I agree, I did love Toby and Happy and Sylvester too. But too many episodes center around Paige/Walter for me. Found myself doing other things and not really paying attention, so gave it up. As for Timeless, I watched about 5 episodes and it’s just not my cup of tea. If you really want to watch something great, try and catch Victoria on PBS – excellent TV with superb acting all around and it’s only about 6 or 8 episodes.
Timeless was so good last night but it gets buried behind the bad Celeb Apprentice with Arnold.. I really liked the story but what’s going to happen to the famous book, “Devil in the White City” ? now.. ha ha.. I love how Timeless plays with events… It would be kinda cool if the show lasts to have them go back to later in history before Harry kills himself and maybe save him…
Gotham and Timeless were both great last night. Loved the Harry Houdini stuff. Hopefully Timeless fans are watching on the PVRs and streaming and it gets a big bump. I admit the celeb apprentice lead in has to be a big drain.
Surprised people are still watching Nick on the Bachelor.
Nick has a huge following on social media.
Happy Gotham and Lcuifer got good ratings for new episodes. New episodes of both shows was so good. Sad Timeless got low ratings, new episode was really good.