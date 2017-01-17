GOTHAM: Robin Lord Taylor in the “Mad City: Ghosts” episode of GOTHAM airing Monday, Jan. 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Cr: Jeff Neumann/FOX.
Courtesy of Fox

Ratings: Gotham Returns Up, Timeless Hits Lows Minus Voice Lead-In

By /

Fox’s Gotham returned on Monday night to 3.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, up 9 and 20 percent from its fall finale to hit and match best-since-premiere numbers.

Leading out of that, Lucifer (4 mil/1.1) was steady with its own midseason opener.

RELATEDLucifer Recap: Self-Worth the Wait

Over on NBC, Celeb Apprentice (4.3 mil/1.2) ticked up 10 percent and a tenth. With a new lead-in that does about half of what The Voice did, Timeless (3.5 mil/0.9) returned down 27 percent and a tenth, hitting new lows.

RELATEDCelebrity Apprentice Recap: Motorcycles and Marital Tension

ABC’s Bachelor (7.1 mil/2.4) rose 9 and 14 percent, Big Fan (2.7 mil/0.9) was steady.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

CBS’ Kevin Can Wait (8.6 mil/1.7) and Man With a Plan (7.7 mil/1.5) each gained three tenths, 2 Broke Girls (6.5 mil/1.5) rose two tenths and The Odd Couple (5.7 mil/1.) ticked up. Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.2) hit a 15-week audience high (since Oct. 3) while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

22 Comments
  1. ndixit says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    Bye bye Timeless. It was nice knowing you.

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    Great to see the return of Timeless after a month long hiatus but I don’t know why people literally gave up on the show. Looks like a Season 2 renewal is out of the question.

    Reply
  3. Kari (@pinkdaisies18) says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:51 AM

    I don’t understand the ratings for Timeless. Twitter was humming and trending at #3 (15K+ tweets) last night while the show was airing. There are 3600+ members on a very active Facebook group I belong to. These are passionate fans. What a shame.

    Reply
  4. Alichat says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:52 AM

    That’s disheartening news about Timeless. I love that show. I would love for it to find another home if it’s not renewed by NBC.

    Reply
    • Kari says:
      January 17, 2017 at 9:02 AM

      Isn’t it mindboggling that the ratings are getting lower? During the hiatus, I was seeing new fans posting on Twitter, Facebook, etc. There was such excitement for it to return and see what happened to Lucy. Last night’s ratings were solely based on Nielsen households?

      Reply
    • Kevin says:
      January 17, 2017 at 9:10 AM

      The reason why the numbers for Timeless was so low is because of the Celebrity Apprentice lead-in and without The Voice.

      Reply
      • Kari says:
        January 17, 2017 at 9:15 AM

        That may be true for new viewers. But I saw a ton of passionate fans who were thrilled it was back, who aren’t bored by the show and re-watch on the NBC app regularly. It’s crazy ratings for a show are determined by 10,000 Nielsen households. This show has an active following in Europe, too.

        Reply
  5. Katherine215 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    Bummed Timeless is so low. I’m really enjoying it for its humor and all of the different time periods. I love time travel shows, and this one certainly doesn’t have a mythology that’s difficult to follow (actually the one thing I probably am most disappointed about), but it’s a cute show and I enjoy it and will be bummed if it doesn’t get renewed.

    Reply
  6. Judith Armstrong says:
    January 17, 2017 at 8:55 AM

    I used to love Scorpion as well, until it became the Walter/Paige show and will they or won’t they. Gave it up about 3 episodes ago. Agree that Timeless is very boring and the actors are not the greatest in the world. Monday night is catching up on DVR night now.

    Reply
    • Kari says:
      January 17, 2017 at 9:04 AM

      Just curious how many episodes you watched before you gave up?

      Reply
    • wrstlgirl says:
      January 17, 2017 at 9:08 AM

      I agree that the Walter and Paige stuff is getting really old but I absolutely love Happy and Toby. Those two make up for the others shortcomings.

      Reply
      • Judith Armstrong says:
        January 17, 2017 at 9:13 AM

        I agree, I did love Toby and Happy and Sylvester too. But too many episodes center around Paige/Walter for me. Found myself doing other things and not really paying attention, so gave it up. As for Timeless, I watched about 5 episodes and it’s just not my cup of tea. If you really want to watch something great, try and catch Victoria on PBS – excellent TV with superb acting all around and it’s only about 6 or 8 episodes.

        Reply
  7. Doug Henning says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:05 AM

    Timeless was so good last night but it gets buried behind the bad Celeb Apprentice with Arnold.. I really liked the story but what’s going to happen to the famous book, “Devil in the White City” ? now.. ha ha.. I love how Timeless plays with events… It would be kinda cool if the show lasts to have them go back to later in history before Harry kills himself and maybe save him…

    Reply
  8. Gerald says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:16 AM

    Gotham and Timeless were both great last night. Loved the Harry Houdini stuff. Hopefully Timeless fans are watching on the PVRs and streaming and it gets a big bump. I admit the celeb apprentice lead in has to be a big drain.
    Surprised people are still watching Nick on the Bachelor.

    Reply
  9. Joey Padron says:
    January 17, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    Happy Gotham and Lcuifer got good ratings for new episodes. New episodes of both shows was so good. Sad Timeless got low ratings, new episode was really good.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 