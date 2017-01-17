Donald Trump Bill O'Reilly Interview
Shutterstock

TVLine Items: Trump's Super Q&A, New Bosch Boss, PLL Star's Crimes and More

By /

The must-see action during this year’s Super Bowl is taking place before the kickoff.

Bill O’Reilly will interview PEOTUS Donald Trump during Fox’s pregame show, airing Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 pm PT, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDDelaying Grey’s/Scandal/HTGAWM Return for Trump Family Special Was a ‘Very Hard Call,’ Says ABC President

Additional segments from the sit-down — which will be pre-taped at the White House earlier that day — will air as part of the following night’s installment of Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor. The entire Q&A will also be available online.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* With Eric Overmeyer taking the reins at The Man in the High Castle, Amazon’s Bosch has appointed a new showrunner for Season 3: Daniel Pyne, whose previous credits include Alcatraz.

* Pretty Little Liars‘ Keegan Allen will guest-star during the Major Crimes Season 5 finale as a restaurateur determined to separate Rusty from Gus, EW.com reports.

* Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award to Lily Tomlin during the Jan. 29 SAG Awards ceremony, airing simultaneously on TNT and TBS.

* TV Land has renewed Nobodies for a second season, months ahead of its series premiere on March 29. The comedy, executive-produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone with Michael McDonald (MADtv), revolves around a trio of pals who are desperate to land one of their famous friends for a feature script they have developed, so that they, too, can rise to fame in Hollywood.

* Netflix has released a trailer for David Brent: Life on the Road, which finds a documentary crew catching up with the UK Office boss played by Ricky Gervais twelve years later. The film premieres Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 