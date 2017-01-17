TVLine Items: Trump's Super Q&A, New Bosch Boss, PLL Star's Crimes and More

The must-see action during this year’s Super Bowl is taking place before the kickoff.

Bill O’Reilly will interview PEOTUS Donald Trump during Fox’s pregame show, airing Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 pm PT, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDDelaying Grey’s/Scandal/HTGAWM Return for Trump Family Special Was a ‘Very Hard Call,’ Says ABC President

Additional segments from the sit-down — which will be pre-taped at the White House earlier that day — will air as part of the following night’s installment of Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor. The entire Q&A will also be available online.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* With Eric Overmeyer taking the reins at The Man in the High Castle, Amazon’s Bosch has appointed a new showrunner for Season 3: Daniel Pyne, whose previous credits include Alcatraz.

* Pretty Little Liars‘ Keegan Allen will guest-star during the Major Crimes Season 5 finale as a restaurateur determined to separate Rusty from Gus, EW.com reports.

* Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton will present the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award to Lily Tomlin during the Jan. 29 SAG Awards ceremony, airing simultaneously on TNT and TBS.

* TV Land has renewed Nobodies for a second season, months ahead of its series premiere on March 29. The comedy, executive-produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone with Michael McDonald (MADtv), revolves around a trio of pals who are desperate to land one of their famous friends for a feature script they have developed, so that they, too, can rise to fame in Hollywood.

* Netflix has released a trailer for David Brent: Life on the Road, which finds a documentary crew catching up with the UK Office boss played by Ricky Gervais twelve years later. The film premieres Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service.