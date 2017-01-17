Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Moving to Netflix; New Jerry Seinfeld Stand-Up Specials Also on the Way

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Jerry Seinfeld will be putting his coffee and gas on Netflix’s tab moving forward.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — Seinfeld’s long-running web series about exactly what you think — is making the leap from Crackle to Netflix after wrapping Season 9, our sister site Deadline reports. A new 24-episode season is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2017, at which point all previous episodes will also be available to stream.

This deal also includes two new Seinfeld stand-up specials, as well as additional scripted and non-scripted programming developed by the comedian.

“Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

Your thoughts on Seinfeld’s big move? Drop ’em in a comment below.

4 Comments
  1. Jason says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:40 PM

    Well, that’s not good for Crackle. Comedians was the only thing I even watched on that streaming service.

    Reply
  2. Lauren says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:02 PM

    Good. Crackle always has terrible video quality on our TV, even though Hulu and Netflix look good. I only watched Seinfeld’s show anyways.

    Reply
  3. Pamela says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:29 PM

    Definitely the right move.

    Reply
