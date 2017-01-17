Apprentice Cast-Off Kyle Richards 'Just Couldn't' Fire Brooke Burke (But Could See Her Joining The Real Housewives)

Kyle Richards might have cut her teeth on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the Bravo personality took a decidedly low-drama approach to her time on The New Celebrity Apprentice — which ultimately resulted in her termination on Monday.

RELATEDMissed this week’s Celebrity Apprentice? Catch up with our recap!

“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t like conflict,” Richards tells TVLine. “Doing Housewives is very stressful for me. I’m a very emotional person, and I just couldn’t bring myself to say ‘Fire her’ or ‘Get rid of her.'”

Richards is speaking, of course, about Brooke Burke-Charvet, whose husband’s refusal to pose as her passenger in a photoshoot for Kawasaki ultimately cost their team the win, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I’ve known Brooke forever, our kids went to school together,” Richards explains. “I just couldn’t do that. It’s not in my nature. And I don’t think it was a fair choice, honestly.”

RELATEDApprentice‘s Carnie Wilson: Arnold Schwarzenegger Isn’t Sexist — But Those Catchphrases Are ‘Comical’

But that doesn’t mean Richards is willing to clear her old friend of any blame, admitting that “it probably should have been on her shoulders. Arnold said he believed we would have won if David [Charvet] had been on the back of the bike. But I guess I’ll never know.” (For the record, Richards received “a thousand tweets saying that [her husband] Mauricio would have done it.” They were even watching the episode together, during which he remarked, “Who cares? It’s just a photo.”)

Now for the million-dollar question: Considering the ladies’ history — not to mention the built-in storyline, courtesy of their time on Celebrity Apprentice — is Burke-Charvet destined to join Richards on The Real Housewives?

“You never know,” Richards says. “Her name has come up in the past in discussions about who would be a good addition to the show. But you never know.”

Do you think Burke-Charvet should have been fired in Richards’ place? And could you see her fitting in with the Real Housewives? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.