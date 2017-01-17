CBS Orders Mark Feuerstein Comedy Pilot, Plus Astronaut Drama

CBS ordered a pair of pilots on Tuesday evening — a comedy inspired by the life of actor Mark Feuerstein, and a drama with its sights set on outer space.

On the funny side, 9J, 9K and 9L is a multi-cam project starring and co-written by Royal Pains alum Feuerstein. Inspired by his adult life, it finds him living in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between the two apartments that his parents and his brother, sister-in-law and their baby live in.

Dana Klein will co-write with Feuerstein, who will also serve as an executive producer (alongside Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor).

Feuerstein next can be seen playing husband to Sarah Wayne Callies on Fox’s Prison Break revival, premiering Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c.

On the drama side, CBS ordered Mission Control, which is written by Andy Weir (the author of The Martian) and follows the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists as they juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error.