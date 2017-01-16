Hamilton Creator Pens West Wing Ode to President Bartlet & Co. — WATCH

By /

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda now is turning his attention to fictional presidents.

The self-professed West Wing superfan collaborated with The West Wing Weekly podcast, hosted by former series star Joshua Malina (Scandal) and Hrishikesh Hirway, to create “What’s Next?,” a tribute to the political drama and its leader, President Josiah Bartlet, that was released Monday.

RELATEDDrunk History and Lin-Manuel Miranda Take on Hamilton: The Highlights

TV's Most Surprising Presidents
Julia Mansfield, Hail to the ChiefIn April 1985 — three decades before Hillary Clinton would make her real-life run — Patty Duke was sworn in as TV's first female president. Her term would be a short one, though, as the ABC sitcom lasted just seven episodes. Launch Gallery

A post on the podcast’s site explains that Hirway “made a beat, an extended remix of our podcast’s intro theme, for the biggest West Wing fan we know.” Miranda then wrote lyrics and recorded the vocals.

The result is a minute-and-a-half-long track that goes deep on the beloved political drama (sample lyric: “We’re gonna get into some s–t soon/call up Fitzwallace and Nancy McNally and get ’em to the Sit Room”). Speaking of which, it’s a little NSFW, so make sure you’ve got headphones on if you’re listening at work or around sensitive souls.

VIDEOSLin-Manuel Miranda Hosts SNL: Watch the Best and Worst Sketches

Miranda tweeted to his fellow “West Wing nerds” about the release on Monday:

Press PLAY on the video above to get your Landingham on, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Steven says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:26 AM

    The West Wing spoiled us. Here I am thinking a president should be presidential.

    Reply
ad
 