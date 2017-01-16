Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda now is turning his attention to fictional presidents.
The self-professed West Wing superfan collaborated with The West Wing Weekly podcast, hosted by former series star Joshua Malina (Scandal) and Hrishikesh Hirway, to create “What’s Next?,” a tribute to the political drama and its leader, President Josiah Bartlet, that was released Monday.
A post on the podcast’s site explains that Hirway “made a beat, an extended remix of our podcast’s intro theme, for the biggest West Wing fan we know.” Miranda then wrote lyrics and recorded the vocals.
The result is a minute-and-a-half-long track that goes deep on the beloved political drama (sample lyric: “We’re gonna get into some s–t soon/call up Fitzwallace and Nancy McNally and get ’em to the Sit Room”). Speaking of which, it’s a little NSFW, so make sure you’ve got headphones on if you’re listening at work or around sensitive souls.
Miranda tweeted to his fellow “West Wing nerds” about the release on Monday:
