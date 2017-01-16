Exclusive
Girl Meets World Finale First Look: Riley's Friends Prepare to Say Goodbye

Before the Girl Meets World gang says goodbye during Friday’s series finale (Disney Channel, 6/5c), Cory’s surprising his students with one last “history” test.

While his wife decides whether or not to move their family to London, Cory asks Riley and her friends to recall some of the biggest landmarks in their lives — and to see how they might help to predict what’s still to come.

Take a look at TVLine’s exclusive first look at the emotional episode below:

(In case you can’t tell by the pained looks on everyone’s faces, they’re all bracing for the worst.)

Of course, Friday’s big send-off — which features the show’s largest reunion of Boy Meets World cast members yet — might not be the last time we see the GMW gang. Series creator Michael Jacobs recently told TVLine that “there are talks underway” for the show to continue on another network or streaming service, but stressed that the conversations are at the “very beginning stages.”

If this does turn out to be Girl Meets World‘s final episode, how do you hope it ends? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

4 Comments
  1. Kimberly Mlejnek says:
    January 16, 2017 at 7:23 AM

    I hope it ends open ended … So someone with a brain picks it up

    Reply
  2. Jo says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:12 AM

    I’m really sad to know that disney cancelled the show already. My entire family would sit and watch the show together and had some very meaningful conversations because of it. I hope they are picked up elsewhere and soon.

    Reply
  3. Adrian Donovan says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:16 AM

    Please some one pick up this amazing show!

    Reply
  4. smarty says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:17 AM

    Lucas and Riley really kiss and find a way to stay together.

    Reply
