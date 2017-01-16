Mom Sneak Peek: Chris Pratt Horses Around With Wife Anna Faris

A horse is a horse, of course, of course. Unless, of course, the horse is being piloted by the famous Mr. Chris Pratt.

As you may’ve heard, Anna Faris‘ real-life hubby guest stars in this week’s Mom (Thursday, 9/8c on CBS) as Marjorie’s nephew Nick, a dashing horseback riding instructor who catches Christy’s eye — so much so that she decides to take a lesson with him.

Big mistake.

As depicted in the exclusive video above, Christy makes a complete and utter jackass of herself. (Let’s just say their stealth date gets off to a bumpy start.)

Faris and Pratt previously worked together on the films What’s Your Number?, Take Me Home Tonight and Movie 43, but this marks their first small-screen collaboration.

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your thoughts on Faris-Pratt as a TV couple!