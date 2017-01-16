Exclusive

Mom Sneak Peek: Chris Pratt Horses Around With Wife Anna Faris

By /

A horse is a horse, of course, of course. Unless, of course, the horse is being piloted by the famous Mr. Chris Pratt.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

As you may’ve heard, Anna Faris‘ real-life hubby guest stars in this week’s Mom (Thursday, 9/8c on CBS) as Marjorie’s nephew Nick, a dashing horseback riding instructor who catches Christy’s eye — so much so that she decides to take a lesson with him.

Big mistake.

As depicted in the exclusive video above, Christy makes a complete and utter jackass of herself. (Let’s just say their stealth date gets off to a bumpy start.)

RELATEDCBS Adds Episodes of Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Great Indoors

Faris and Pratt previously worked together on the films What’s Your Number?, Take Me Home Tonight and Movie 43, but this marks their first small-screen collaboration.

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your thoughts on Faris-Pratt as a TV couple!

3 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:19 PM

    This should be the best if not one of the best episodes of Mom this season. Great to see Chris Pratt back on TV but he’s got to deal with his movie career.

    Reply
  2. chadcronin says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:30 PM

    I love this show, both of them, and them as a couple, so will be a very Awesome episode!

    Reply
  3. Fan says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:36 PM

    Should be awesome. Chris Pratt is just perfection!

    Reply
