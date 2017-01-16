Mom Sneak Peek: Chris Pratt Horses Around With Wife Anna Faris

A horse is a horse, of course, of course. Unless, of course, the horse is being piloted by the famous Mr. Chris Pratt.
As you may’ve heard, Anna Faris‘ real-life hubby guest stars in this week’s Mom (Thursday, 9/8c on CBS) as Marjorie’s nephew Nick, a dashing horseback riding instructor who catches Christy’s eye — so much so that she decides to take a lesson with him.
Big mistake.
As depicted in the exclusive video above, Christy makes a complete and utter jackass of herself. (Let’s just say their stealth date gets off to a bumpy start.)
Faris and Pratt previously worked together on the films What’s Your Number?, Take Me Home Tonight and Movie 43, but this marks their first small-screen collaboration.
Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your thoughts on Faris-Pratt as a TV couple!
This should be the best if not one of the best episodes of Mom this season. Great to see Chris Pratt back on TV but he’s got to deal with his movie career.
I love this show, both of them, and them as a couple, so will be a very Awesome episode!
Should be awesome. Chris Pratt is just perfection!