Timeless Boss Talks Lucy and Wyatt's Sexual Tension, Possible Hookup

After a steamy smooch, it seems only fair to ask: Have Timeless‘ Lucy and Wyatt crossed over into something beyond just friends?
“Short answer: no,” executive producer Eric Kripke tells TVLine. “Long answer is, there’s some kind of sexual tension there. I think that first kiss [in last month’s Bonnie and Clyde episode] kind of awoke something that was subconscious before that in both of them.”
Despite that awakening, Lucy and Wyatt won’t be partaking in more make-outs when the show returns on Monday (NBC, 10/9c). “I don’t think they’re going to be hooking up any time soon,” the EP says. “It’s just another color in their relationship.”
For now, the NBC drama is more interested in a threesome of sorts: the kinship between time-travelers-in-arms Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus.
“The thing we’re most focused on in the short term is this idea that these three characters have really become a family,” Kripke shares, “and that they’ll really fight for each other and protect each other, as much as they might drive each other nuts, and that the bonds between them are growing very strong.”
Should Lucy and Wyatt get romantic, or just stay friends? Give us your take on the time-travelers in the comments.
I feel there are so many other things for Lucy and Wyatt to deal with first (his dead wife, her fiance situation, her missing sister, etc). I would like them to get together eventually but am OK with things going slowly.
Really hope Lucy should dumped Noah (hated the character so much) and move on with Wyatt (still searching for his wife’s killer).
Its too soon to start going into hookup scenarios. Wyatt needs to be able to deal with his wife’s death before any such thing happens and Lucy needs to deal with the Noah situation and figure out a way to deal with her sister’s situation.
It’s too soon to talk about hookup anyway (even tho I ship them). Wyatt is still grieving his wife. And I’m glad the show will focus on the trio because it’s my favorite part of the show.
It’s too soon. Lot of things in their personal lives to deal with first. I liked watching the show, but now I’m doubtful IF it will be renewed. So what’s the point, watched LIMITLESS last year and it was cancelled. Don’t wanna repeat. Will wait to see if its renewed and then catch up with rest of the episodes.
Too soon
It’s too soon to envision any kind of romance between the 2.
I personally don’t think they have any sort of romantic chemistry. It’s good to see all three coming together like a family.
Kripke is very good with family dynamics, not so much with romance. Stick to the time-travel, team aspects.