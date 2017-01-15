Timeless Boss Talks Lucy and Wyatt's Sexual Tension, Possible Hookup

After a steamy smooch, it seems only fair to ask: Have Timeless‘ Lucy and Wyatt crossed over into something beyond just friends?

“Short answer: no,” executive producer Eric Kripke tells TVLine. “Long answer is, there’s some kind of sexual tension there. I think that first kiss [in last month’s Bonnie and Clyde episode] kind of awoke something that was subconscious before that in both of them.”

Despite that awakening, Lucy and Wyatt won’t be partaking in more make-outs when the show returns on Monday (NBC, 10/9c). “I don’t think they’re going to be hooking up any time soon,” the EP says. “It’s just another color in their relationship.”

For now, the NBC drama is more interested in a threesome of sorts: the kinship between time-travelers-in-arms Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus.

“The thing we’re most focused on in the short term is this idea that these three characters have really become a family,” Kripke shares, “and that they’ll really fight for each other and protect each other, as much as they might drive each other nuts, and that the bonds between them are growing very strong.”

Should Lucy and Wyatt get romantic, or just stay friends? Give us your take on the time-travelers in the comments.