9. THE NIGHT OFOver the course of eight episodes, HBO's blink-and-you'll-miss-it limited series turned into one of the year's most compelling commentaries on prejudice within the court system — not to mention one heckuva murder mystery. One part The Wire, one part Serial and one part Making a Murderer, the series gave us a front-row seat to the devastating transformation of Naz, a young Pakistani man who is tried for a murder he may or may not have committed. Despite its much-needed moments of levity (Stone's eczema problem! And his cat!), The Night Of never lost sight of its protagonist's high stakes. As a result, we couldn't look away — even when we really, really wanted to.
The Night Of: HBO 'Very Optimistic' About Season 2 Renewal

It appears The Night Of is not calling it a day.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys tells TVLine that series creators Richard Price and Steven Zaillian are currently “trading ideas” on what a potential season 2 will look like, adding that he’s “very optimistic” the duo will “crack” the case.

“They’re going to come to us when they are excited about something,” he adds.

Season 2 would exist in the same world as Season 1, so don’t expect an American Crime-style reset. “I don’t think that we would all of a sudden move to Chicago or another city,” says Bloys, who also confirmed that there would likely be “some overlap” on the casting front.

The exec declined to say which cast members would likely be back, but we’re guessing John Turturro’s John Stone and his feline companion are both locks. (At least they better be.)

2 Comments
  1. kirads09 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    “Some overlap” in casting. More John Turturro PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE – yes, and the cat AND Fisher Stevens as his pharmacist !

  2. TvLover says:
    January 15, 2017 at 8:28 AM

    I hope that John Turtorro comes back and they bring the cat too. I think the actor was great.
    If, they’re able to have Riz Ahmed for a few episodes that’d be good, although I felt that his storylines was mostly tied up well.
    I’d prefer the focus be on Turtorro’s character anyway.

