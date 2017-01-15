The Night Of: HBO 'Very Optimistic' About Season 2 Renewal

It appears The Night Of is not calling it a day.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys tells TVLine that series creators Richard Price and Steven Zaillian are currently “trading ideas” on what a potential season 2 will look like, adding that he’s “very optimistic” the duo will “crack” the case.

“They’re going to come to us when they are excited about something,” he adds.

Season 2 would exist in the same world as Season 1, so don’t expect an American Crime-style reset. “I don’t think that we would all of a sudden move to Chicago or another city,” says Bloys, who also confirmed that there would likely be “some overlap” on the casting front.

The exec declined to say which cast members would likely be back, but we’re guessing John Turturro’s John Stone and his feline companion are both locks. (At least they better be.)