qotw-january-8-2016
Courtesy of truTV; ABC (2)

Quotes of the Week: S.H.I.E.L.D., Mom, Bob's Burgers, The Middle and More

By /

There’s only one thing better than a three-day weekend: TVLine’s Quotes of the Week!

RELATEDPerformer of the Week: black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson

This time around, we’ve got a Buffy thesis courtesy of One Day at a Time, a Sarah McLachlan shout-out on The Middle and a viral video pitch from Billy on the Street. 

Quotes of the Week for Jan. 8, 2016
Launch Gallery

Our gallery also includes a double dose of pop culture references from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., an essential shopping list for new parents from Superstore, and political commentary from Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and the Golden Globes.

Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Bob says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    Can’t remember the exact quotes but this bit of my favorite quotes from the week.

    -The Middle
    When Rusty when he said Big Mike pooped. Lol it was a hilarious unexpected way to end a somewhat depressing plot.

    -Speechless
    JJ explaining why he is not a hero.

    Reply
  2. HAP says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    Hugh Laurie wins.

    Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    January 15, 2017 at 2:22 PM

    Obama’s farewell address was the best this week.

    Reply
  4. ScottJ says:
    January 15, 2017 at 2:42 PM

    If that One Day at a Time quote is typical of the show’s humor then I won’t be watching it.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 