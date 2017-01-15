Quotes of the Week: S.H.I.E.L.D., Mom, Bob's Burgers, The Middle and More

There’s only one thing better than a three-day weekend: TVLine’s Quotes of the Week!
This time around, we’ve got a Buffy thesis courtesy of One Day at a Time, a Sarah McLachlan shout-out on The Middle and a viral video pitch from Billy on the Street.
Our gallery also includes a double dose of pop culture references from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., an essential shopping list for new parents from Superstore, and political commentary from Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and the Golden Globes.
Check out the gallery on the right – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!
Can’t remember the exact quotes but this bit of my favorite quotes from the week.
-The Middle
When Rusty when he said Big Mike pooped. Lol it was a hilarious unexpected way to end a somewhat depressing plot.
-Speechless
JJ explaining why he is not a hero.
Hugh Laurie wins.
Obama’s farewell address was the best this week.
If that One Day at a Time quote is typical of the show’s humor then I won’t be watching it.