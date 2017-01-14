The Wizard of Lies: See Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff in New HBO Trailer

We now have a first look at one of the most anticipated TV performances of the new year: Robert De Niro as notorious scam artist Bernie Madoff.

In HBO’s upcoming TV movie The Wizard of Lies, De Niro stars as the infamous New York financier who ripped off his investors for billions of dollars with an elaborate Ponzi scheme. And in the first footage from the film, which you can watch above, Madoff’s carefully constructed house of cards starts to come tumbling down.

RELATEDRobert De Niro/Julianne Moore Drama Lands at Amazon With 2-Season Deal

We see De Niro as Madoff — complete with wild, white hair — lying in bed with his wife Ruth (Michelle Pfeiffer), but he’s tortured by visions of paparazzi hounding him inside his luxury Manhattan apartment, shouting, “Have you no shame? Have you no conscience?” We also see shots of Madoff standing in court, lighting a cigar and celebrating with his family during happier times. But as the feds close in, it’s clear that those happy times don’t last long.

The Wizard of Lies, from acclaimed director Barry Levinson, debuts in May on HBO.

Press PLAY on the video above to get a first look at The Wizard of Lies, then give us your first impression in the comments.