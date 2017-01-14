Louis C.K.-Albert Brooks Animated Comedy The Cops Ordered at TBS

In what the network is calling a “serious push into animated comedy,” TBS has ordered to series The Cops, a 10-episode ‘toon created by and starring Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks.
The Cops, which also counts The Office‘s Greg Daniels as an EP, follows Al (Brooks) and Lou (C.K.), two Los Angeles patrolmen “trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you’re not married to either.”
Both C.K. and Brooks will also serve as exec producers on the series, which is slated to premiere in 2018.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified The Cops as a TNT series.
You had me at Louis C.K.-Albert Brooks Animated!
Does this network even know which way they are headed? I like Louis CK and will check this out but last year they cancelled Rizzoli and Isles because they were going a new direction with serious and more adult content, and now this? I just don’t get the direction they are trying to go plus the whole limited commercial thing is not going well because both Animal Kingdom & Good Behavior really didn’t break records with first run viewings.
I’m seeing conflicting reports, Hollywood Reporter is saying this will be on TBS, which makes more sense with American Dad and repeats of Family Guy.
It is indeed TBS. The story has been corrected. —MGMT
First there was the animated “Fish Police.”
.
Then Albert Brooks voiced an animated fish.
.
And now Albert Brooks is going to voice an animated cop.
.
…I feel like there should be some kind of conspiracy theory here, but for the life of me I can’t figure out what.