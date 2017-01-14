Louis C.K.-Albert Brooks Animated Comedy The Cops Ordered at TBS

In what the network is calling a “serious push into animated comedy,” TBS has ordered to series The Cops, a 10-episode ‘toon created by and starring Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks.

RELATEDFX Boss Talks Louie’s Extended Hiatus

The Cops, which also counts The Office‘s Greg Daniels as an EP, follows Al (Brooks) and Lou (C.K.), two Los Angeles patrolmen “trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you’re not married to either.”

Both C.K. and Brooks will also serve as exec producers on the series, which is slated to premiere in 2018.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified The Cops as a TNT series.