SNL's Trump Shares His 'Golden' Plan to 'Shower' Country With Jobs

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 2017 run with a not-so-unexpected cold open: A “rebroadcast” of Donald Trump’s mid-week press conference, which followed unverified reports of the president-elect’s ties to Russia.

In the sketch, impersonator Alec Baldwin began the press conference by assuring the media that “yes, this is real life,” and “yes, this is happening,” before guaranteeing everyone that Mike Pence would become the 46th president of the United States within two months. He then touted the celebrities attending his inauguration, including Angelina Jolie, Ryan Gosling and Jennifer Lawrence — all of whom are being provided by Madame Tussauds.

After eventually agreeing to take questions from the media, the president-elect was bombarded by inquiries about his ties to the Kremlin and the alleged “pee-pee” incident that took place during a trip he took to Russia in 2013.

“I’m not talking about the pee because it didn’t happen,” Trump said, apparently denying the incident, before remarking that “it wasn’t as cool as it sounds.” He then promised to “bring a thick stream of jobs back to this country… the biggest, strongest, steadiest stream you’ve ever seen.”

“This country will be literally showered with jobs, because I am a major whiz at jobs,” he added. “It’ll be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash.”

Later, Trump took a question from a shirtless Vladimir Putin, who asked if the president-elect was sure it was Russia that was behind the alleged hacking that occurred during the election. After holding up a video cassette labeled “Pee Pee Tape,” Trump walked back his comments on Russia, accusing China of any hypothetical wrongdoing.

During the five-minute opening, Trump also discussed his plans to “replace” Obamacare with the Affordable Care Act, informed the media that sons “Beavis and Butthead” were taking over his business empire, and introduced Family Feud‘s Steve Harvey as a back-up option for HUD Secretary, assuming things don’t pan out with Ben Carson.

