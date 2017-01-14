NCIS: LA Video: As Mole Hunt Heats Up, [Spoiler] Is Arrested! Is Deeks Next?

NCIS: Los Angeles this Sunday (CBS, 8/7c) kicks off the three-part culmination of its long-running mole hunt storyline, and the agents are dropping like flies!
In this exclusive sneak peek from the aptly titled episode “Hot Water,” Granger has been arrested by the LAPD. But when Deeks (played by Eric Christian Olsen) goes to check in on his mysteriously collared colleague, he gets stonewalled. Working his surfer boy charm, Deeks is making perhaps less than zero progress, you will see, when Internal Affairs Detective Whiting (Scream‘s Karina Logue) shows up to deliver another setback.
As Olsen recently told TVLine of the twist-filled three-parter, “They find a body on Callen’s front lawn. They find a body in Sam’s trunk. They go after Kensi. Hetty is getting fired…. Characters come back out of the woodwork, there’s peril, there’s blood….”
“It is coming to a head,” Chris O’Donnell echoed, adding: “Nothing is as it seems.”
Want more scoop on NCIS: LA, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
I ❤ me some Deeks & Eric Christian Olsen. No clue who the mole is but add long as it’s not Deeks or Kensi, I’m fine.
Awesome scene! Eric Christian Olsen is the best! I cannot wait for this three episode arc.
I just wish they would have done this as a cross over with the other two shows. I think they should include Vance again at the very least.
THe NFL moved the football game to prime time. Will this air now?
The sports airs on NBC; the NCISeese air on CBS.