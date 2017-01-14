Good Behavior-101-25747_003
Courtesy of TNT

Good Behavior Renewed for Season 2

By /

TNT is rewarding Good Behavior, renewing the Michelle Dockery drama with a Season 2 pickup. The cabler made the renewal announcement Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

According to TNT, Good Behavior reached an average of 4.4 million viewers per episode during its just-wrapped first season. That number, of course, factors in all platforms (traditional live viewing as well as VOD, mobile and digital).

The series’ 10-episode second season will bow in the fall.

12 Comments
  1. Michael says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    Yay!!!!! Great Show!!

    Reply
  2. V.J. says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    Well, I´m kinda glad, I think. I like the series, but I think they wrapped most of it pretty good up (although it was a little bit of a cliffhanger). Will be interesting to see where they go in a second season.
    Now, if TNT renews Librarians, they are my new favourite network ;)

    Reply
  3. Trish Newman Hughes says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    Sooo happy! Love the show! Love watching MD, though it makes me miss Downton and Lady Mary.

    Reply
  4. BookGirl says:
    January 14, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    I’ve just binged it after recording it when it aired originally and loved it! TNT needs to re-air it now that the holidays are over and people have time to find a new show, it could be discovered by a whole new audience.

    Reply
  5. Kathy Anderson says:
    January 14, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    Great show. You have to suspend your logic sometimes as to law enforcement, but love the characterizations. Would like to see the writers tighten up plot lines;otherwise LOVE it!!

    Reply
  6. BlittleU says:
    January 14, 2017 at 1:25 PM

    I’m happy, but surprised because the ratings were terrible.

    Reply
  7. Bill says:
    January 14, 2017 at 2:19 PM

    Good show. Me and the wife liked it

    Reply
  8. Elizabeth says:
    January 14, 2017 at 2:27 PM

    I absolutely loved this show. It took me a couple of episodes to get into it, so viewers just need to give it some time. Loved the story lines and the chemistry between Letty and Javier.

    Reply
  9. Angel says:
    January 14, 2017 at 3:02 PM

    Fantastic! Love this show!!!

    Reply
  10. Penny says:
    January 14, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    Yes!!! Best news today! One of the few shows I waited for all week and watched live. Looking forward to season 2!!

    Reply
  11. YestoKylie says:
    January 14, 2017 at 3:43 PM

    Loving this…and please TVLine can you please give this show some much needed love when it returns.

    Reply
  12. B says:
    January 14, 2017 at 5:13 PM

    So very happy to hear this! Very deserving of a second season.

    Reply
