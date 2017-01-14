Good Behavior Renewed for Season 2

TNT is rewarding Good Behavior, renewing the Michelle Dockery drama with a Season 2 pickup. The cabler made the renewal announcement Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
According to TNT, Good Behavior reached an average of 4.4 million viewers per episode during its just-wrapped first season. That number, of course, factors in all platforms (traditional live viewing as well as VOD, mobile and digital).
The series’ 10-episode second season will bow in the fall.
Yay!!!!! Great Show!!
Well, I´m kinda glad, I think. I like the series, but I think they wrapped most of it pretty good up (although it was a little bit of a cliffhanger). Will be interesting to see where they go in a second season.
Now, if TNT renews Librarians, they are my new favourite network ;)
Sooo happy! Love the show! Love watching MD, though it makes me miss Downton and Lady Mary.
I’ve just binged it after recording it when it aired originally and loved it! TNT needs to re-air it now that the holidays are over and people have time to find a new show, it could be discovered by a whole new audience.
Great show. You have to suspend your logic sometimes as to law enforcement, but love the characterizations. Would like to see the writers tighten up plot lines;otherwise LOVE it!!
I’m happy, but surprised because the ratings were terrible.
Good show. Me and the wife liked it
I absolutely loved this show. It took me a couple of episodes to get into it, so viewers just need to give it some time. Loved the story lines and the chemistry between Letty and Javier.
Fantastic! Love this show!!!
Yes!!! Best news today! One of the few shows I waited for all week and watched live. Looking forward to season 2!!
Loving this…and please TVLine can you please give this show some much needed love when it returns.
So very happy to hear this! Very deserving of a second season.