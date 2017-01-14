Good Behavior Renewed for Season 2

TNT is rewarding Good Behavior, renewing the Michelle Dockery drama with a Season 2 pickup. The cabler made the renewal announcement Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

According to TNT, Good Behavior reached an average of 4.4 million viewers per episode during its just-wrapped first season. That number, of course, factors in all platforms (traditional live viewing as well as VOD, mobile and digital).

The series’ 10-episode second season will bow in the fall.