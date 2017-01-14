Girl Meets World Series Finale Promo: Mr. Feeny, More Return to Say Goodbye

Ready or not, here it comes!

The official promo for Girl Meets World‘s Jan. 20 series finale (Disney Channel, 6/5c) has arrived, giving us our first look at the sitcom’s untimely end.

This week’s penultimate episode revealed that the Matthews could be moving to London — thanks to Topanga’s promotion at a job I forgot she had — and as you’ll see in the promo for the finale, the family’s going to need a whole lot of help deciding whether to stay or go. (And by “a lot of help,” I mean nearly the entire cast of Boy Meets World… including both Morgans.)

As far as the possibility of Girl Meets World continuing on another network or streaming service, series creator Michael Jacobs tells TVLine that there are “talks underway,” but clarifies that they’re at the “very beginning stages.”

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the finale (and possibly beyond) below.

5 Comments
  1. Joey Padron says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:54 AM

    Good to see Mr.Feeny in the promo for the finale. Excited to see Big Boy Meets World reunion in the episode. Sad the show is gonna be over for now. Hope they’ll find a new home for next season soon!

    Reply
  2. Jedi says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    I want them to continue it on Disney. I grew up with boy meets world. And the kids today are very lucky to have girl meets world. It’s a wholesome and healthy show. It’s hard to imagine that we wouldn’t be able to watch Riley, augie and maya grow up the same way we watch corey and topanga grow up.

    Reply
  3. A says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    I am angry that the voice over guy said “time to say goodbye.” How dare you make me do that!

    Reply
  4. S says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:15 AM

    I am 14 and watched both Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World. I can’t imagine my life without GMW. I really hope GMW will continue. It helped me a lot in life, not to mention the hours of entertainment. I just cried while watching Girl Meets Sixteen. Please spread #saveGirlMeetsWorld

    Reply
  5. Jennifer Mealey says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:22 AM

    Very disappointed in the ending of girl meets world. I’m a mom of a 7 year old and we watched the show together and the show was about real life for kids. I kept telling my daughter I hope she finds friends like the 6 of the kids on the show.

    Reply
