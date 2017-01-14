Girl Meets World Series Finale Promo: Mr. Feeny, More Return to Say Goodbye

Ready or not, here it comes!

The official promo for Girl Meets World‘s Jan. 20 series finale (Disney Channel, 6/5c) has arrived, giving us our first look at the sitcom’s untimely end.

This week’s penultimate episode revealed that the Matthews could be moving to London — thanks to Topanga’s promotion at a job I forgot she had — and as you’ll see in the promo for the finale, the family’s going to need a whole lot of help deciding whether to stay or go. (And by “a lot of help,” I mean nearly the entire cast of Boy Meets World… including both Morgans.)

As far as the possibility of Girl Meets World continuing on another network or streaming service, series creator Michael Jacobs tells TVLine that there are “talks underway,” but clarifies that they’re at the “very beginning stages.”

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the finale (and possibly beyond) below.