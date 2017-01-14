EMERALD CITY -- "Mistress-New-Mistress" Episode 103 -- Pictured: Adria Arjona as Dorothy -- (Photo by: David Lukacs/NBC)
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Emerald City Slips in Week 2

By /

NBC’s Emerald City this Friday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, slipping 27 and 20 percent from its double-episode debut.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Grimm (4.3 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth from its season opener.

Elsewhere in the merry old land of ratings….

ABC | Last Man Standing (7.2 mil/1.3) and Dr. Ken (4.9 mil/0.9) each slipped two tenths, while Shark Tank (5.8mil/1.3) dipped a tenth.

CBS | MacGyver (7.7 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth, Hawaii Five-0 (9.5 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths and Blue Bloods (10.3 mil/1.3) was steady.

FOX | Rosewood (2.9 mil/0.7) ticked up, while Sleepy Hollow (2.2 mil/0.6) held onto last week’s series lows.

THE CW | Vampire Diaries (1 mil/0.4) and Crazy Ex (570K/0.2) were flat.

3 Comments
  1. Beth says:
    January 14, 2017 at 9:13 AM

    I presume the budget for Emerald is big so I don’t think it will last. Shame really I quite enjoyed it

    Reply
  2. kmw says:
    January 14, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    FOX will take that for both shows, surprised Rosewood ticked up but probably still too late for that show. Blue Bloods sure is a steady rock for CBS.

    Reply
