Ratings: Emerald City Slips in Week 2

NBC’s Emerald City this Friday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, slipping 27 and 20 percent from its double-episode debut.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Grimm (4.3 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth from its season opener.

Elsewhere in the merry old land of ratings….

ABC | Last Man Standing (7.2 mil/1.3) and Dr. Ken (4.9 mil/0.9) each slipped two tenths, while Shark Tank (5.8mil/1.3) dipped a tenth.

CBS | MacGyver (7.7 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth, Hawaii Five-0 (9.5 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths and Blue Bloods (10.3 mil/1.3) was steady.

FOX | Rosewood (2.9 mil/0.7) ticked up, while Sleepy Hollow (2.2 mil/0.6) held onto last week’s series lows.

THE CW | Vampire Diaries (1 mil/0.4) and Crazy Ex (570K/0.2) were flat.

