Ratings: Emerald City Slips in Week 2

NBC’s Emerald City this Friday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, slipping 27 and 20 percent from its double-episode debut.
Opening the Peacock’s night, Grimm (4.3 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth from its season opener.
Elsewhere in the merry old land of ratings….
ABC | Last Man Standing (7.2 mil/1.3) and Dr. Ken (4.9 mil/0.9) each slipped two tenths, while Shark Tank (5.8mil/1.3) dipped a tenth.
CBS | MacGyver (7.7 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth, Hawaii Five-0 (9.5 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths and Blue Bloods (10.3 mil/1.3) was steady.
FOX | Rosewood (2.9 mil/0.7) ticked up, while Sleepy Hollow (2.2 mil/0.6) held onto last week’s series lows.
THE CW | Vampire Diaries (1 mil/0.4) and Crazy Ex (570K/0.2) were flat.
I presume the budget for Emerald is big so I don’t think it will last. Shame really I quite enjoyed it
It’s only supposed to be a 10-episode run, right? They probably filmed it already and will show it regardless.
FOX will take that for both shows, surprised Rosewood ticked up but probably still too late for that show. Blue Bloods sure is a steady rock for CBS.