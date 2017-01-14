Amy Sedaris Comedy Series Snags 10-Episode Order at truTV

Things are about to get really strange at truTV.

The cable network has placed a 10-episode order for a scripted comedy series starring Strangers with Candy‘s Amy Sedaris. The currently untitled project will find Sedaris applying “her sincere yet distinctive brand of silliness to a one-of-a-kind mash up of hospitality, variety and talk show formats. Through her imaginative characters and unique point of view, the series will showcase Sedaris’ diverse but necessary homemaking skills, from Frenching beans, to gutting a trout, to crocheting miniature sweaters, to entertaining business-men.”

Each episode “will revolve around a traditional theme, such as: Fish! Wood! or Grieving! and will seamlessly combine Sedaris’ humor and talents as a crafter, chef, baker and hostess.”

Said Sedaris in a statement: “I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room in my skull.”

Added truTV’s programming head Marissa Ronca: “Amy is a creative genius who, throughout her career, has created authentic, original characters and worlds that comedy fans like us have loved. We’re incredibly excited to bring her specific and hilarious brand of comedy to truTV.”

Sedaris most recently recurred in Season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.