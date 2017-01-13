Twin Peaks Revival Video: Get a First Look at Agent Cooper

“Diane, I’ve discovered a few new gray hairs since last we spoke.”

Showtime on Friday dropped its most substantive Twin Peaks teaser yet (granted, low bar), offering us a first look at Kyle MacLachlan’s present-day Agent Dale Cooper.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the original ABC series ended. Earlier this week, Lynch made a surprise appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour and offered one single tidbit about the new episodes. He confirmed that the “the story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days are very important for this.”

Twin Peaks will debut with a two-hour episode on Sunday, May 21 at 9/8c. Immediately following the premiere, Showtime subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts.

4 Comments
  1. Iris says:
    January 13, 2017 at 2:55 PM

    Love it! I’ve been waiting for 25 years, I hope the revival will be worth it. The atmosphere, at least, is perfect and perfectly similar.

    Reply
  2. N says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    Yay

    Reply
  3. Brock Hard says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    Yay, but Laura Palmer again? They beat that story to death 25 years ago…

    Reply
