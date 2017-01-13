Steelers Chiefs Playoff Game
Sunday Shake-Up: Steelers-Chiefs Playoff Game Moved to Primetime

By /

Bart Simpson is facing some unexpected competition.

NBC announced Friday that this Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs is shifting from early afternoon to primetime, with kickoff now scheduled for 8:20/7:20c. The anticipated matchup was moved due to “a forecasted storm for the Kansas City area this weekend,” the network said in a statement.

As a result of the scheduling tweak, a rerun of Celebrity Apprentice and an all-new Dateline have been bumped. The game will now air opposite The Simpsonshighly publicized first-ever hour-long episode.

2 Comments
  1. Big Mike says:
    January 13, 2017 at 2:15 PM

    That is tremendous news for KC fans. Arrowhead at night is ROCKING.

    Reply
  2. Greg Cantin says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:19 PM

    Fox gets dumped on twice. Simpsons is toast as is the UFC on Fox Sports One Sunday nite.

    Reply
