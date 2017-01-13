Sunday Shake-Up: Steelers-Chiefs Playoff Game Moved to Primetime

Bart Simpson is facing some unexpected competition.

NBC announced Friday that this Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs is shifting from early afternoon to primetime, with kickoff now scheduled for 8:20/7:20c. The anticipated matchup was moved due to “a forecasted storm for the Kansas City area this weekend,” the network said in a statement.

As a result of the scheduling tweak, a rerun of Celebrity Apprentice and an all-new Dateline have been bumped. The game will now air opposite The Simpsons‘ highly publicized first-ever hour-long episode.