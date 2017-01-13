Quantico's Priyanka Chopra Hurt on Set

Quantico lead Priyanka Chopra fell during a stunt on the drama’s New York set Thursday, hitting her head , our sister site Variety reports.

Chopra reportedly was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was examined and released. She is now resting at home.

The series star was absent from a press event at ABC Friday morning; reporters attending the event were told that she wasn’t feeling well and, on the advice of her doctor, was staying home.

Variety reports Chopra’s accident did not halt production. At the event, a rep for the show said that Chopra would return to work next week.