Quantico Priyanka Chopra Injured Season 2
Courtesy of ABC

Quantico's Priyanka Chopra Hurt on Set

By /

Quantico lead Priyanka Chopra fell during a stunt on the drama’s New York set Thursday, hitting her head , our sister site Variety reports.

Chopra reportedly was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was examined and released. She is now resting at home.

RELATEDQuantico Boss Teases ‘Surprising Reveals’ Coming Re: Harry’s History

The series star was absent from a press event at ABC Friday morning; reporters attending the event were told that she wasn’t feeling well and, on the advice of her doctor, was staying home.

Variety reports Chopra’s accident did not halt production. At the event, a rep for the show said that Chopra would return to work next week.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Nathan Everett says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Feel better bb

    Reply
  2. Sal says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:06 PM

    This may be a stupid question, but why was she doing her own stunts? Doesn’t she have a stunt double?

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 