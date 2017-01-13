Ratings: Big Bang Rerun Leads Night; Pure Genius, Good Place Tick Up

CBS’ Big Bang Theory rerun dominated Thursday with 10.2 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating.

Leading out of that repeat, however, The Great Indoors (7.3 mil/1.4) and Mom (7.3 mil/1.3) each dropped about 25 percent in the demo from last week’s strong numbers, while Life in Pieces (5.9 mil/1.2) slipped 14 percent. Pure Genius (5.9 mil/0.9) ticked up a tenth from its series low.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Over on NBC, Superstore (4.3 mil/1.2) and Chicago Med (6.8 mil/1.2) were steady, Blacklist (5.3 mil/1.0) held onto last week’s series lows and The Good Place (3.6 mil/1.1) ticked up.

RELATEDThe Good Place EP Explains Why We Only Get 13 Episodes

ABC’s Great American Baking Show finale (5.1 mil/1.0) ticked up to its best audience ever while flat in the demo. The National Museum of African American History and Culture special did 5.3 mil/1.0.

RELATEDNashville Recap: Has Maddie Finally Turned the Corner?

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (3.9 mil/1.2) was steady; the My Kitchen Rules premiere retained 2.6 mil/0.9.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.