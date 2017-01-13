Ratings: Big Bang Rerun Leads Night; Pure Genius, Good Place Tick Up

CBS’ Big Bang Theory rerun dominated Thursday with 10.2 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating.
Leading out of that repeat, however, The Great Indoors (7.3 mil/1.4) and Mom (7.3 mil/1.3) each dropped about 25 percent in the demo from last week’s strong numbers, while Life in Pieces (5.9 mil/1.2) slipped 14 percent. Pure Genius (5.9 mil/0.9) ticked up a tenth from its series low.
Over on NBC, Superstore (4.3 mil/1.2) and Chicago Med (6.8 mil/1.2) were steady, Blacklist (5.3 mil/1.0) held onto last week’s series lows and The Good Place (3.6 mil/1.1) ticked up.
ABC’s Great American Baking Show finale (5.1 mil/1.0) ticked up to its best audience ever while flat in the demo. The National Museum of African American History and Culture special did 5.3 mil/1.0.
Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (3.9 mil/1.2) was steady; the My Kitchen Rules premiere retained 2.6 mil/0.9.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
I love the Good Place, but one thing I hope that NBC decides to do next year with it, Michael Schur doesn’t want to do more than 13 episodes, fine. Superstore has the advantage of being a big ensemble show, so there is likely enough story to mine for a full 22 episode season, I mean especially when the actual ‘main’ characters get like either throwaway lines of their bigger stories (Amy’s impending divorce and whether she is taking classes still) or like one reference a half season (like last night, what is Jonah’s plan?). But my suggestion is, assuming Powerless’ success, or whatever other half hour, run the half season show in one half of the season and then pick up the other after the new year. I feel like the Good Place, given its serialized, didn’t super want to break their story for three weeks where it did
Wait, so are you saying that, without a big cast, you can’t carry through enough story line for a full season? Tell that to the casts of Will and Grace, Friends, Full House, Family Matters, All in the Family….I could go on. I think the biggest problem is that sit-com writers at NBC just have no clue anymore. Heck, look at Big Bang Theory. I watch Superstore, but I don’t think it’s even in the same league as Big Bang, and that’s one of my complaints about it…too many characters.
Last night’s Blacklist episode was intense. Can’t wait for next week’s episode with guest star Jill Hennessy (who misses Crossing Jordan?).
I don’t think anyone does.
I do miss Crossing Jordan!
So do I.
I So Love The Good Place. I truly hope it gets a 2nd season. It is so good. It is disappointing the ratings are so low. I hope they pick-up with +3 +7 viewing.
It’s ratings are not far off Superstore’s, and it’s getting great reviews. I can’t imagine NBC letting it go just yet
I was not happy to find a repeat of Big Bang after only one new episode. Why do networks do that?
Sad to see a BIG BANG rerun is most-watched show as we begin a stretch of what should be original programming. I am hoping ABC’s BAKING is picked up… and treated better in its scheduling. Consistency is what makes committed audiences. The on-and-off with new episodes and oft-interrupted runs of fresh programming do the nets no favors.
I really like Pure Genius. How many more eps are there?