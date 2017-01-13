Living Single Revival
Warner Bros. Television Distribution

A Living Single Revival Is in the Works, According to Queen Latifah

By /

We may not be living in a ’90s kind of world anymore, but for the record, Queen Latifah would still be glad to have her girls.

During an appearance on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, Latifah revealed that a revival of Living Single — which ran for five seasons on Fox from 1993 to 1998 — is currently in the works.

“Funny you should ask,” Latifah replied to a caller who inquired about a possible reunion. “We’re actually working on it. … It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.” Latifah added that getting the original cast — which also included Kim Coles, Erika Alexander and Kim Fields — back for the project “would be the goal.”

When host Andy Cohen asked if the revival would come courtesy of Netflix, Latifah — currently a cast member on Fox’s Star — responded, “It depends, we’re still figuring all that out.”

Ironically, Latifah was one of the only cast members who did not take part in the show’s hour-long reunion special, a retrospective that aired on TV One in 2008.

Would you watch a Living Single reunion? Relive the sitcom’s gloriously retro opening credits below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

8 Comments
  1. herman1959 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 9:57 AM

    This was one of my favorite shows; I’d love to see what happened to each of the characters.

  2. Apt says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    Aka the show Friends ripped off lol

    I love this show, one of my top 5 of all time. I hope it happens, and maybe they’ll finally release the rest of the series on dvd.

    • flowerduh says:
      January 13, 2017 at 10:35 AM

      You are correct that Friends was a rip off of Living Single. It’s interesting that Friends stayed on for 10 years and won Emmy Awards. While Living Single didn’t get the recognition that it deserved.

      Things that make you go hmmmm!

  3. :-) says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:52 AM

    I’m still waiting for my Max/ kyle spinoff

  4. Shakeeema says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    I generally don’t support revivals, but I’d be happy for this only if it means the original series will finally become available on streaming.

  5. Erin B says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:44 AM

    I would love this especially if they get all of the original cast back.

  6. Saynay says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    I don’t care about a revival as much as I care about getting all of the seasons on DVD. I’ll support a revival if they can make that happen.

