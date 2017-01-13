A Living Single Revival Is in the Works, According to Queen Latifah

We may not be living in a ’90s kind of world anymore, but for the record, Queen Latifah would still be glad to have her girls.

During an appearance on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, Latifah revealed that a revival of Living Single — which ran for five seasons on Fox from 1993 to 1998 — is currently in the works.

“Funny you should ask,” Latifah replied to a caller who inquired about a possible reunion. “We’re actually working on it. … It’s not there yet, but hopefully we can get it happening.” Latifah added that getting the original cast — which also included Kim Coles, Erika Alexander and Kim Fields — back for the project “would be the goal.”

When host Andy Cohen asked if the revival would come courtesy of Netflix, Latifah — currently a cast member on Fox’s Star — responded, “It depends, we’re still figuring all that out.”

Ironically, Latifah was one of the only cast members who did not take part in the show’s hour-long reunion special, a retrospective that aired on TV One in 2008.

Would you watch a Living Single reunion? Relive the sitcom’s gloriously retro opening credits below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.