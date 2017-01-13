Hap and Leonard's 'Mucho Mojo' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

The “Boys Are Back” in the first trailer for Season 2 of SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard, which also now has a premiere date — Wednesday, March 15 at 10/9c.

In the series’ “Mucho Mojo”-themed, six-episode sophomore run (based off the second Joe R. Lansdale novel), Hap Collins (played by James Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams) find themselves caught in the middle of a murder mystery, one that begins with a skeleton, Trudy’s missing ashes, a literal pissing match with a neighborhood drug dealer and a piece of MeMaw’s famous pie.

Rounding out the cast in Season 2 are Brian Dennehy (First Blood), Irma P. Hall (Soul Food), Dohn Norwood (Hell on Wheels), Tiffany Mack (iZombie) and Cranston Johnson (Atlanta).

Press play above for a first look at Hap and Leonard’s new quagmire, then tell us if you plan to tune in.

5 Comments
  1. wrstlgirl says:
    January 13, 2017 at 10:29 AM

    This show is a ton of fun!

    Reply
  2. Snow says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:08 AM

    Looks fun

    Reply
  3. Joey Padron says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    The trailer for new season looks good and fun. Excited to watch new season, happy the show is back!

    Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    January 13, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    I’ve never even heard of this show, but it looks fun! Should I try to find season 1 and check it out?

    Reply
  5. Couch Mom says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    Love this show. Sundance has some other good shows I’m waiting to see if they bring back.

    Reply
