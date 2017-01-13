Hap and Leonard's 'Mucho Mojo' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

The “Boys Are Back” in the first trailer for Season 2 of SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard, which also now has a premiere date — Wednesday, March 15 at 10/9c.

RELATEDIoan Gruffudd, Joanne Froggatt to Star in Sundance Miniseries Thriller

In the series’ “Mucho Mojo”-themed, six-episode sophomore run (based off the second Joe R. Lansdale novel), Hap Collins (played by James Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams) find themselves caught in the middle of a murder mystery, one that begins with a skeleton, Trudy’s missing ashes, a literal pissing match with a neighborhood drug dealer and a piece of MeMaw’s famous pie.

Rounding out the cast in Season 2 are Brian Dennehy (First Blood), Irma P. Hall (Soul Food), Dohn Norwood (Hell on Wheels), Tiffany Mack (iZombie) and Cranston Johnson (Atlanta).

Press play above for a first look at Hap and Leonard’s new quagmire, then tell us if you plan to tune in.