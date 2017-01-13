Hap and Leonard's 'Mucho Mojo' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

The “Boys Are Back” in the first trailer for Season 2 of SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard, which also now has a premiere date — Wednesday, March 15 at 10/9c.
In the series’ “Mucho Mojo”-themed, six-episode sophomore run (based off the second Joe R. Lansdale novel), Hap Collins (played by James Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams) find themselves caught in the middle of a murder mystery, one that begins with a skeleton, Trudy’s missing ashes, a literal pissing match with a neighborhood drug dealer and a piece of MeMaw’s famous pie.
Rounding out the cast in Season 2 are Brian Dennehy (First Blood), Irma P. Hall (Soul Food), Dohn Norwood (Hell on Wheels), Tiffany Mack (iZombie) and Cranston Johnson (Atlanta).
Press play above for a first look at Hap and Leonard’s new quagmire, then tell us if you plan to tune in.
This show is a ton of fun!
Looks fun
The trailer for new season looks good and fun. Excited to watch new season, happy the show is back!
I’ve never even heard of this show, but it looks fun! Should I try to find season 1 and check it out?
Love this show. Sundance has some other good shows I’m waiting to see if they bring back.