Girl Meets World Recap
Courtesy of Disney Channel

Girl Meets World Recap: London Calling

By /

“We’ve done everything!”

“Wouldn’t it be a sad situation if that were true?”

Maya and Riley’s exchange at the top of Friday’s Girl Meets World — the last episode to air before next week’s series finale — was, to them, just part of another existential crisis being expressed at their ultimate safe space, the bay window. But to the actors themselves, and to the fans watching from home, it meant a whole lot more.

RELATEDRecap: Girl Meets World Says Early Goodbye With Hour-Long Special

Sure, it’s entirely possible that the show will be picked up by another network or streaming service; creator Michael Jacobs said as much to TVLine, revealing that he’s in “very” early talks to have the Disney Channel sitcom continue elsewhere. But if it’s not, this is the second-to-last episode we’ll ever see — and boy, did it have “second-to-last episode” written all over it.

30 TV Shows Cancelled Too Soon
Cancelled TV Shows Launch Gallery

Spurred by the latest in a long line of personal lessons their “history” teacher, Riley and her friends spent the episode looking to their future, taking all of life’s great unknowns into consideration: Will Riley and Maya always remain friends? Will Riley and Lucas stay together forever? And will Smackle win the Nobel Prize someday? (Just kidding, there’s no question about that last one.)

RELATEDGirl Meets World Cancelled: Read Rowan Blanchard’s Letter to Fans

But none of those questions seemed to matter after the episode’s big bombshell: Topanga’s sudden promotion could send the entire Matthews clan to London. Like, England. (Heck, I didn’t remember that Topanga was a lawyer, so there were two bombshells in it for me!)

Your hopes for next week’s finale? (And the show’s potential future?) Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

11 Comments
  1. Ian says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:55 PM

    LOL.
    So the Angela fans get the last laugh.
    Good riddance, GMW.

    Reply
    • Mike says:
      January 13, 2017 at 4:24 PM

      and why do the Angela fans get the last laugh? Shawn’s happily married with an amazing step daughter that just happens to be best friends with his best friends’ kid. So I ask again, how does Angela get the last laugh?

      Reply
      • Ian says:
        January 13, 2017 at 4:33 PM

        The show is cancelled, sweetheart.

        Reply
        • ndixit says:
          January 13, 2017 at 4:37 PM

          Again, how do Angela fans get the last laugh even with the show ending. No matter if the show ends now or in ten years, the fact is still that Shawn married Katy.

          Reply
          • Ian says:
            January 13, 2017 at 4:52 PM

            Then why am I and black twitter laughing?
            It doesn’t feel like it matters that he’s married to Katy. All that matters is how satisfying it feels the show GOT CANCELLED. Feels vindicating :)

        • Mike says:
          January 13, 2017 at 4:45 PM

          If you’re talking about Trina. If she had wanted back in, she would have been there for more than one episoe. So she obviously doesn’t care. She hasn’t done much of any acting in the past decade if you look at her imdb resume. I think you’re assuming she somehow got shut out from being on the show.

          Reply
  2. A. D. says:
    January 13, 2017 at 4:07 PM

    Please save this show!

    Reply
  3. Fan says:
    January 13, 2017 at 4:10 PM

    Do NOT separate Riley & Maya to end this series!!!!!!

    Do NOT end this series!

    That is all…..

    Reply
    • Cassie says:
      January 13, 2017 at 4:45 PM

      They go to London and Shawn/Katy/Maya follows. Just like when they went to New York for the BMW finale. :)

      Reply
      • Fan says:
        January 13, 2017 at 4:56 PM

        If they HAVE to leave the gang in NYC, yours is the only way I will be happy with the end. Cory & Shawn, Cory & Topanga, and Riley & Maya FOR-EVAH!!!

        Reply
  4. Jennifer says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:01 PM

    I’m upset. I love watching this show with my daughter. It makes me remember how much I love being a kid watching BMW. I was hoping it would last just as long as BMW.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 