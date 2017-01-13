Fatal Attraction Reboot Cancelled

Here’s some good news for bunnies everywhere: Fox is not moving forward with a small-screen adaptation of Fatal Attraction, TVLine has learned.

Reports of the 1987 thriller — about a Manhattan attorney (played by Michael Douglas) and his lunatic mistress (Glenn Close) — being rebooted as a limited-event TV series first surfaced in July 2015. Mad Men‘s Maria and Andre Jacquemetton were expected to write and executive-produce.

Rumor has it casting issues played into the project’s demise, as producers had a tough time finding an A-list actress interested in filling Close’s sizable shoes.

Were you looking forward to seeing Fox’s take on Fatal Attraction? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.