Fatal Attraction Reboot Cancelled
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Fatal Attraction Reboot Cancelled

By /

Here’s some good news for bunnies everywhere: Fox is not moving forward with a small-screen adaptation of Fatal Attraction, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDA Living Single Revival Is in the Works, According to Queen Latifah

Reports of the 1987 thriller — about a Manhattan attorney (played by Michael Douglas) and his lunatic mistress (Glenn Close) — being rebooted as a limited-event TV series first surfaced in July 2015. Mad Men‘s Maria and Andre Jacquemetton were expected to write and executive-produce. 

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
rr Launch Gallery

Rumor has it casting issues played into the project’s demise, as producers had a tough time finding an A-list actress interested in filling Close’s sizable shoes.

Were you looking forward to seeing Fox’s take on Fatal AttractionDrop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    January 13, 2017 at 1:01 PM

    Thank god..

    Reply
  2. Susan says:
    January 13, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    LEAVE IT ALONE. IT WAS GREAT. IT WOULD NEVER WORK OUT AS A TV SERIES. I’M GLAD IT DIED ON THE VINE. THERE HAS GOT TO BE IMAGINATION SOMEWHERE INSTEAD OF DOING THE SAME THING OVER AND OVER. HOW MANY TIMES HAVE THEY TRIED TO MAKE A SERIES FROM A MOVIE AND IT FAILED MISERABLY.

    Reply
  3. Sally McLinn says:
    January 13, 2017 at 2:52 PM

    Didn’t know about it. They can just re-reun the original.

    Reply
  4. Iris says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:00 PM

    To be honest, I’m more worried that at one point, some network might greenlight a “Bunny Boilers” reality show.

    Reply
  5. Gary b says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:18 PM

    Could care less.

    Reply
  6. Temperance says:
    January 13, 2017 at 3:49 PM

    Good the original was bad, and still bad despite being done by good pepole and good actors, so any reboot was doomed to be inferior. And ‘really bad’ is not where you want you best case scenario to be.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 