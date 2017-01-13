Fatal Attraction Reboot Cancelled

Here’s some good news for bunnies everywhere: Fox is not moving forward with a small-screen adaptation of Fatal Attraction, TVLine has learned.
Reports of the 1987 thriller — about a Manhattan attorney (played by Michael Douglas) and his lunatic mistress (Glenn Close) — being rebooted as a limited-event TV series first surfaced in July 2015. Mad Men‘s Maria and Andre Jacquemetton were expected to write and executive-produce.
Rumor has it casting issues played into the project’s demise, as producers had a tough time finding an A-list actress interested in filling Close’s sizable shoes.
Were you looking forward to seeing Fox’s take on Fatal Attraction? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Thank god..
LEAVE IT ALONE. IT WAS GREAT. IT WOULD NEVER WORK OUT AS A TV SERIES. I’M GLAD IT DIED ON THE VINE. THERE HAS GOT TO BE IMAGINATION SOMEWHERE INSTEAD OF DOING THE SAME THING OVER AND OVER. HOW MANY TIMES HAVE THEY TRIED TO MAKE A SERIES FROM A MOVIE AND IT FAILED MISERABLY.
You’re right, the original movie is fantastic. Why bother messing with greatness?
It will never stop because some do and there’s built in fans, so it’s less risky than something new without a fan base already.
Didn’t know about it. They can just re-reun the original.
To be honest, I’m more worried that at one point, some network might greenlight a “Bunny Boilers” reality show.
Could care less.
Good the original was bad, and still bad despite being done by good pepole and good actors, so any reboot was doomed to be inferior. And ‘really bad’ is not where you want you best case scenario to be.