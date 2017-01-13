VH1's Daytime Divas: Star Jones to Guest, Along With Current View Hosts

VH1’s fictional panel of daytime hosts is getting a taste of the real deal.

Several cast members from The View — Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Sara Haines — will appear in an episode of Daytime Divas, VH1’s upcoming drama about the behind-the-scenes shenanigans at a talk show called The Lunch Hour, TVLine has learned exclusively. All four women will play themselves.

Also playing herself in an episode of Daytime Divas is (former View co-host) Star Jones, whose book Satan’s Sisters… a Novel of Fiction serves as the inspiration behind the VH1 drama.

Daytime Divas stars Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty), Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris), Fiona Gubelmann (Wilfred), Chloe Bridges (Faking It) and Camille Guaty (Happyland) as the Lunch Hour hosts, whose on-air arguments aren’t half as entertaining as their backstage battles.

The series premieres later this year. Will you be watching? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.