Feud on FX
Shutterstock

FX Sets Dates for Ryan Murphy's FEUD and The Americans Season 5

By /

The epic feud between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis will get underway on Sunday, March 5, FX announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

RELATEDFX’s Atlanta Wins Best Comedy at Golden Globes

The cabler also set a March 7 premiere date for Season 5 of The Americans, which will air its penultimate run on Tuesdays at 10/9c. The period/spy drama was renewed for two seasons back in May, at which time it was announced that Season 6 would be its last.

RELATEDLegion Premiere Date Announced at FX — Watch Trailer

Officially titled FEUD: Bette and Joan, the inaugural installment of Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series will air Sundays at 10/9c, starting March 5. American Horror Story vet Jessica Lange plays Crawford to Susan Sarandon’s Davis, as the series dramatizes the iconic divas’ parallel-running careers, culminating in the filming of their first on-screen team-up, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

The FEUD cast also includes Alfred Molina (as director Robert Aldrich), Stanley Tucci (as studio boss Jack Warner), Judy Davis (as Hedda Hopper), Jackie Hoffman and The Americans alum Alison Wright, while guest stars include Catherine Zeta-Jones (as Olivia De Havilland), Murphy-verse vet Sarah Paulson (as Geraldine Page), Horror Story‘s Kathy Bates and Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. MMD says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:06 AM

    Looking forward to Feud, although FX doesn’t necessarily play the same shows as the FX south of the border.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:17 AM

    Jessica Lange is back!!

    Reply
  3. steven says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    The Americans on Tuesday? Same time as Agents of Shield?

    Reply
  4. Snazzy Britches says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    Blanche and Jane! Feuding! This could be Ryan Murphy’s most inspired project. If successful, I wonder what other infamous Hollywood feuds that he’ll tackle next? Sisters, Olivia DeHaviland and Joan Fontaine would be good, when Joan beat Olivia for the Oscar, and they didn’t talk for decades…

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 