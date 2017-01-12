FX Sets Dates for Ryan Murphy's FEUD and The Americans Season 5

The epic feud between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis will get underway on Sunday, March 5, FX announced on Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The cabler also set a March 7 premiere date for Season 5 of The Americans, which will air its penultimate run on Tuesdays at 10/9c. The period/spy drama was renewed for two seasons back in May, at which time it was announced that Season 6 would be its last.

Officially titled FEUD: Bette and Joan, the inaugural installment of Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series will air Sundays at 10/9c, starting March 5. American Horror Story vet Jessica Lange plays Crawford to Susan Sarandon’s Davis, as the series dramatizes the iconic divas’ parallel-running careers, culminating in the filming of their first on-screen team-up, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

The FEUD cast also includes Alfred Molina (as director Robert Aldrich), Stanley Tucci (as studio boss Jack Warner), Judy Davis (as Hedda Hopper), Jackie Hoffman and The Americans alum Alison Wright, while guest stars include Catherine Zeta-Jones (as Olivia De Havilland), Murphy-verse vet Sarah Paulson (as Geraldine Page), Horror Story‘s Kathy Bates and Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka.