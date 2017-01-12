Michelle Obama Plays Catchphrase With Seinfeld, Chappelle and Fallon, Gets Serenaded by Stevie Wonder

There was more than one reason to be thankful for Michelle Obama’s latest visit with Jimmy Fallon.

The First Lady’s final appearance on the Tonight Show before she and President Barack Obama vacate the White House was a star-studded affair, which featured a game of Catchphrase with comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle (as seen in the video above), and a musical performance by Stevie Wonder. FLOTUS also joined Fallon for his signature Thank You Notes segment, where the host got a chance to thank her for showing him “what it would look like if Beyoncé married a much nerdier Jay Z.”

Later, Obama appeared in an additional, pre-taped segment, during which she got to meet some of her biggest admirers:

