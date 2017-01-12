Michelle Obama Plays Catchphrase With Seinfeld, Chappelle and Fallon, Gets Serenaded by Stevie Wonder

There was more than one reason to be thankful for Michelle Obama’s latest visit with Jimmy Fallon.

The First Lady’s final appearance on the Tonight Show before she and President Barack Obama vacate the White House was a star-studded affair, which featured a game of Catchphrase with comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle (as seen in the video above), and a musical performance by Stevie Wonder. FLOTUS also joined Fallon for his signature Thank You Notes segment, where the host got a chance to thank her for showing him “what it would look like if Beyoncé married a much nerdier Jay Z.”

Later, Obama appeared in an additional, pre-taped segment, during which she got to meet some of her biggest admirers:

Press play on the clips above and below to watch snippets from FLOTUS’ farewell Tonight Show appearance, then drop a comment below.

7 Comments
  1. ragnar51 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 4:47 AM

    I have not been a fan of this administration at all but I found the goodbye message segment very touching. Those folks doing the messages must have been gobsmacked when Mrs. Obama came out from behind the curtain. Well done guys!!

    Reply
  2. Whatevah says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:39 AM

    I’m going to miss the Obamas. This was so fun to watch!

    Reply
  3. MMD says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:09 AM

    I am really going to miss the Obamas. It’s going to be a looooooooong 4 years for you folks as well as the rest of the world.

    Reply
  4. DL says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:41 AM

    Whether you agree with their politics or not, you can’t deny the Obamas have got class. I’m going to miss them so much.

    Reply
  5. Mary says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:52 AM

    Love this lady, such class and poise. Going to miss having a fair intelligent family in the White House. One who looks out for everyone not a select few.

    Reply
  6. Virile Manifestation of the Divine says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:52 AM

    OMG, that was awesome! She’s adorable. Love her so much, I’m gonna miss her :’).

    Reply
  7. Jenna says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:26 AM

    This is sad. A smart woman forced to play the part of the loving wife of a much more important husband and play charades with Jimmy Fallon. Now that’s he’s out of a job hopefully she’ll be more like herself in public.

    Reply
