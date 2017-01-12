Ratings: Blindspot, Lethal Weapon Each Dip to Match Series Lows

On a Wednesday when everything was either flat or down, NBC’s Blindspot drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo to match its series low (set on Nov. 9).
Leading out of that, SVU (6.1 mil/1.4) also ticked down, while Chicago PD (6.6 mil/1.5) was steady.
Over on Fox, Lethal Weapon (6.4 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth to match its season low, while Star (4.3 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths.
Elsewhere in the land of ratings….
CBS | Undercover Boss (6.1 mil/1.1) and Code Black (6.3 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth, while Criminal Minds (7.5 mil/1.4) was steady.
ABC | Modern Family (7.6 mil/2.3) dipped a tenth, Match Game (4.2 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths and everything else was steady (details to come later).
THE CW | Frequency (750K/0.2) added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.
Blackish ratings? What a great (serious) episode.
5.8 mil/1.7
Blackish was so cathartic. Very good episode.
That was an amazing episode of Code Black last night. Very touching.
The only way to save Blindspot now would be to move the setting to the windy city and call it Chicago F.B.I.
LMFAO. Unfortunately the first half of this season lost this show so many viewers I don’t think it can recover. Martin Gero is quoting that “Jeller” is back from every platform he can. But me thinks it might be too late. Which sucks. I loved this show in its first season. But S2 was a disappointment.
Frequency was so good last night. Another shift in the timeline. They handle it so well. Best “Time Travel” show on TV that unfortunately only a few people are watching.
I started watching it because I love Riley Smith but I got really bored. I was disappointed because I thought it started out great.
It breaks my TV heart to see those Blindspot numbers.
Blindspot was so great for Season 1. The writing is off though every once in awhile, it does click successfully. I think the actors themselves don’t know where the story is going. This was basically a great adventure/mystery story. They need to find that thread again.
Can whoever the head of programming at NBC please admit they blew it cancelling Mysteries of Laura and try to get it back?? This likely was the dumbest cancellation except maybe not renewing Castle, with full cast, although the rest of ABC shows nosediving too
If you find out who that is I’ll send them both a rotten tomato for hiring Debra Messing and flowers for cancelling the show finally.
Interesting, LAURA last season averaged 7 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating. Finale did 7.4 mil/1.2.
for those folks who are comparing season 1 to season 2, and the writing being off, it was the EP who stated that they would “tone-down the show for its 8pm time slot.
Blind spot reminds me of the Blacklist. Great first season and then downhill from there. Somehow Blacklist got to season four before ratings really started going down this season. I don’t know why some shows go so far away from what made them successful and change the premise of the show.
Actually, they started going down a while back. At least last year.
Blindspot was promising the first season but the acting has gotten worst especially from the leads as the show has progressed. I also don’t like the addition of the Nas character and I think her relationship with Weller is awful and came out of nowhere plus Weller cannot be romantically linked to every woman on the show. I am not surprised the ratings are low, I typically only watch on my DVR.