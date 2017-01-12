Ratings: Blindspot, Lethal Weapon Each Dip to Match Series Lows

On a Wednesday when everything was either flat or down, NBC’s Blindspot drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo to match its series low (set on Nov. 9).

Leading out of that, SVU (6.1 mil/1.4) also ticked down, while Chicago PD (6.6 mil/1.5) was steady.

Over on Fox, Lethal Weapon (6.4 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth to match its season low, while Star (4.3 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths.

Elsewhere in the land of ratings….

CBS | Undercover Boss (6.1 mil/1.1) and Code Black (6.3 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth, while Criminal Minds (7.5 mil/1.4) was steady.

ABC | Modern Family (7.6 mil/2.3) dipped a tenth, Match Game (4.2 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths and everything else was steady (details to come later).

THE CW | Frequency (750K/0.2) added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.

