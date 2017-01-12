Blindspot Ratings Cancelled Renewed
Ratings: Blindspot, Lethal Weapon Each Dip to Match Series Lows

On a Wednesday when everything was either flat or down, NBC’s Blindspot drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo to match its series low (set on Nov. 9).

Leading out of that, SVU (6.1 mil/1.4) also ticked down, while Chicago PD (6.6 mil/1.5) was steady.

Over on Fox, Lethal Weapon (6.4 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth to match its season low, while Star (4.3 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths.

Elsewhere in the land of ratings….

CBS | Undercover Boss (6.1 mil/1.1) and Code Black (6.3 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth, while Criminal Minds (7.5 mil/1.4) was steady.

ABC | Modern Family (7.6 mil/2.3) dipped a tenth, Match Game (4.2 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths and everything else was steady (details to come later).

THE CW | Frequency (750K/0.2) added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.

17 Comments
  1. tvfan says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:36 AM

    Blackish ratings? What a great (serious) episode.

    Reply
  2. wrstlgirl says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    That was an amazing episode of Code Black last night. Very touching.

    Reply
  3. ToyCannon says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:24 AM

    The only way to save Blindspot now would be to move the setting to the windy city and call it Chicago F.B.I.

    Reply
    • sweetrupturedlight says:
      January 12, 2017 at 10:10 AM

      LMFAO. Unfortunately the first half of this season lost this show so many viewers I don’t think it can recover. Martin Gero is quoting that “Jeller” is back from every platform he can. But me thinks it might be too late. Which sucks. I loved this show in its first season. But S2 was a disappointment.

      Reply
  4. Gerald says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:32 AM

    Frequency was so good last night. Another shift in the timeline. They handle it so well. Best “Time Travel” show on TV that unfortunately only a few people are watching.

    Reply
    • wrstlgirl says:
      January 12, 2017 at 9:37 AM

      I started watching it because I love Riley Smith but I got really bored. I was disappointed because I thought it started out great.

      Reply
  5. Audrey says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    It breaks my TV heart to see those Blindspot numbers.

    Reply
  6. Edna says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:38 AM

    Blindspot was so great for Season 1. The writing is off though every once in awhile, it does click successfully. I think the actors themselves don’t know where the story is going. This was basically a great adventure/mystery story. They need to find that thread again.

    Reply
  7. Boiler says:
    January 12, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    Can whoever the head of programming at NBC please admit they blew it cancelling Mysteries of Laura and try to get it back?? This likely was the dumbest cancellation except maybe not renewing Castle, with full cast, although the rest of ABC shows nosediving too

    Reply
    • ew says:
      January 12, 2017 at 11:57 AM

      If you find out who that is I’ll send them both a rotten tomato for hiring Debra Messing and flowers for cancelling the show finally.

      Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      January 12, 2017 at 12:05 PM

      Interesting, LAURA last season averaged 7 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating. Finale did 7.4 mil/1.2.

      Reply
  8. HAP says:
    January 12, 2017 at 11:13 AM

    for those folks who are comparing season 1 to season 2, and the writing being off, it was the EP who stated that they would “tone-down the show for its 8pm time slot.

    Reply
  9. Lynn says:
    January 12, 2017 at 11:41 AM

    Blind spot reminds me of the Blacklist. Great first season and then downhill from there. Somehow Blacklist got to season four before ratings really started going down this season. I don’t know why some shows go so far away from what made them successful and change the premise of the show.

    Reply
  10. RAH says:
    January 12, 2017 at 11:42 AM

    Blindspot was promising the first season but the acting has gotten worst especially from the leads as the show has progressed. I also don’t like the addition of the Nas character and I think her relationship with Weller is awful and came out of nowhere plus Weller cannot be romantically linked to every woman on the show. I am not surprised the ratings are low, I typically only watch on my DVR.

    Reply
See More Comments
