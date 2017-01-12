Arrested Development Season 5 Is Nearly (Finally!) in Production

Arrested Development Season 5 Production
Here’s some Arrested Development news as certain as the presence of money in the banana stand: Season 5 is happening, producer Brian Grazer says. It’ll just happen a little later than expected.

In 2015, Grazer assured fans that the newest season of the cult comedy would be released in 2016. “Netflix is determined to do more episodes, so we’re going to do more episodes,” he said on Adam Carolla’s podcast, offering a timetable that indicated that 17 new episodes of the Bluth family’s adventures would be available to stream around April or May 2016.

The year came and went without any word from Lucille & Co. But at the Television Critics Association winter press tour this week, Vulture reports, Grazer said that the show was “within a couple of weeks” of nailing down deals with the cast.

He alluded to the series finally figuring out a plan for its busy cast — which includes Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat — to be able to continue other projects while shooting the Bluths’ next chapter.

