The 100 Crew Faces Bloody Apocalypse in Extended Season 4 Trailer

By /

The 100 is attempting to out-dark itself in Season 4, and from the looks of the CW drama’s newest trailer, it’s succeeding.

This extended preview of the new season, released Wednesday, paints a gloomy picture of Clark & Co.’s future, with the former Wanheda actually asking, “How do we tell these people that the world is ending after everything they’ve been through?”

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg recently teased to TVLine that the impending death sentence “creates very different reactions in people,” and that Clarke will face considerable resentment from her people for pulling them out of ALIE’s delusional paradise — only to find themselves in a literal apocalypse.

Of course, the trailer isn’t a total downer; once all the throat-slitting and nuclear explosions calm down, there’s a pretty fun Jasper/Monty moment to enjoy. (And at this point, I’ll take what I can get.)

The 100 returns Wednesday, Feb. 1. Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes below.

