Jamie Foxx to Host Fox Game Show Based on Shazam Music App

Fox’s newest game show will test your ear, your reflexes — and possibly your phone’s battery life.

The network on Wednesday announced Jamie Foxx as the host an interactive game show called Beat Shazam, in which teams of two race to identify some of music’s biggest hits. Whichever team racks up the most points moves on to face Shazam — a mobile app programmed to recognize tracks — for the chance at a fat cash prize.

Premiering this summer, Beat Shazam‘s executive-producing team includes Foxx, Mark Burnett (The Voice) and Jeff Apploff (Don’t Forget the Lyrics!), as well as Shazam’s Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick.

Will you give Beat Shazam a spin this summer? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

 

