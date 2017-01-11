Obama Farewell Speech
Shutterstock

Ratings: This Is Us Hits New High, While Obama Farewell Dominates Night

By /

President Barack Obama’s farewell address on Tuesday night amassed nearly 24 million total viewers across the Big 4 broadcast networks, where NBC drew the largest slice of the pie (with 8.9 mil).

RELATEDPresident Obama Calls for Americans to ‘Get Involved’ in Farewell Address

Over on ABC, Agents of SHIELD returned to 2.7 mil (its largest audience since Sept. 27) and a 0.8 rating, ticking up a tenth in the demo. The Middle (7.2 mil/1.7) was steady, while American Housewife (6 mil/1.5) dipped a tenth.

RELATEDAgents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recap: Aye, Robot

Fox’s New Girl (2.6 mil/1.1) was steady, while The Mick (3 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths. Leading out of Obama, Bones (3.7 mil/1.0) is currently up a tenth.

RELATEDThis Is Us Recap: Toby’s Fate Revealed

NBC’s The Wall (7.1 mil/1.7) was steady. This Is Us (10.5 mil/3.0) returned up two tenths from its midseason finale, hitting a new series high.

RELATEDNo Tomorrow, Frequency to Deliver Closure on Digital Side If Not Renewed

Airing opposite Obama, The CW’s No Tomorrow (800K/0.2) added some eyeballs while flat in the demo.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

10 Comments
  1. Tomm Huntre says:
    January 11, 2017 at 9:12 AM

    How could it not dominate the night??? Every stupid outlet carried it!!! Why would people care what the last official speech that idiot makes is??

    Reply
    • Emor says:
      January 11, 2017 at 9:31 AM

      Why would anyone care what stupid comment this idiot makes??

      Reply
    • Ann says:
      January 11, 2017 at 10:02 AM

      Uhhh…because he is our president. I did not vote for him nor did I agree with the tyranny of his last two years in office, legislating through executive orders, but he is still the President of the United States and deserves respect.

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      January 11, 2017 at 10:36 AM

      I don’t know maybe the majority of us wanted to see what it truly is like to have an intelligent, well spoken President that can give a coherent speech for the last time. That highlighted what the majority already knew his accomplishments. Now we are stuck with a clueless thin skin President who only tweets when his feelings are hurt. Who acts like a 5 year old instead of a mature adult. One that does not know proper grammar or spelling. Unlike you many of us appreciate and were honor to have him as PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

      Reply
    • Brigid says:
      January 11, 2017 at 11:48 AM

      Idiot? LOL and the president elect isn’t? Even if it was on 1 Network it still would have had 24 million viewers. It doesn’t matter who carries it, the people will turn it off if they don’t want to watch. You just look petty.

      Reply
  2. Annie Resnicoff-Guditus says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:14 AM

    Except in NY, where No Tomorrow got pre-empted by Obama, even though it wasn’t scheduled that way.

    Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    Hope This Is Us gets renewed soon by NBC. It’s the best new show of the season with moments that makes people bring their Kleenex with them.

    Reply
See More Comments
 