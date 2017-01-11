Ratings: This Is Us Hits New High, While Obama Farewell Dominates Night

President Barack Obama’s farewell address on Tuesday night amassed nearly 24 million total viewers across the Big 4 broadcast networks, where NBC drew the largest slice of the pie (with 8.9 mil).
Over on ABC, Agents of SHIELD returned to 2.7 mil (its largest audience since Sept. 27) and a 0.8 rating, ticking up a tenth in the demo. The Middle (7.2 mil/1.7) was steady, while American Housewife (6 mil/1.5) dipped a tenth.
Fox’s New Girl (2.6 mil/1.1) was steady, while The Mick (3 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths. Leading out of Obama, Bones (3.7 mil/1.0) is currently up a tenth.
NBC’s The Wall (7.1 mil/1.7) was steady. This Is Us (10.5 mil/3.0) returned up two tenths from its midseason finale, hitting a new series high.
Airing opposite Obama, The CW’s No Tomorrow (800K/0.2) added some eyeballs while flat in the demo.
Hope This Is Us gets renewed soon by NBC. It’s the best new show of the season with moments that makes people bring their Kleenex with them.
Ummm, pretty sure you have nothing to worry about.