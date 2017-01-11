Seth Meyers Grills Kellyanne Conway on Donald Trump's Alleged Ties to Russia

Seth Meyers on Tuesday unintentionally scored the first interview with Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway following new reports about the president-elect’s alleged ties to Russia.
The interview, which had already been scheduled, but was filmed just hours after a dossier surfaced with compromising personal and professional information on Trump (which has been made public by BuzzFeed News), found the Late Night host asking Conway about the new, unverified intelligence, and Conway suggesting that Trump hadn’t been briefed despite reports that he had.
“I have to ask — this broke while I was changing for the show — CNN had a report that the intelligence community briefed both the president and the president-elect with allegations that the Russian government has compromising information on President-elect Trump,” Meyers began, before asking Conway if she could “confirm or comment on the fact that the intelligence community has presented this to Donald Trump?”
“Well guess what hasn’t happened, Seth? Nobody has sourced it,” Conway argued. “They’re all unnamed, unspoken sources in the story, and it says it’s based on a Russian investigator to begin with, so we’re all—”
And that’s when Meyers interrupted.
“I think it was based on an MI6 British investigator,” he said. When Conway then suggested that this newfound information was leaked to the press but not presented to either the president-elect or President Barack Obama, Meyers once again jumped in to remind her that reports confirm that both Obama and Trump were in the know, to which she responded that Trump has said that he was “not aware” of that information.
Conway, who then suggested that the new intel didn’t present “compelling information in terms of the nexus many people would like to make between alleged hacking and the election results,” prompted Meyers to fire back with an all-important question.
“Shouldn’t we care if the Russians tried to interfere, whether it affected the outcome of the election or not?” he asked. “I sometimes fear that the president-elect has no curiosity as to the amount they tried.”
“That is completely false. He has enormous curiosity,” Conway replied, which triggered unsettling laughs from the audience. “I’m there everyday with him… He was curious enough to figure out America” during the election, she implied, drawing focus away from the new reports.
Over the course of their 13-minute interview, Conway and Meyers also discussed Trump’s use of Twitter, his choice in potential cabinet appointments, and his decision to wait over two months before scheduling his first press conference as the president-elect. Meyers also wagered a bet regarding Trump’s still unseen tax returns. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the interview in full, then drop a comment with your thoughts/concerns.
Unverified reports, no specific allegations, nothing named, and the source is Buzzfeed, which has an agenda. Be smarter than this.
Umm didn’t stop Trump with the birther movement. Didn’t stop them when new e-mails about Clinton. Didn’t stop them from pushing false stories. True or not what goes around comes around.
Kellyanne is so loyal to whoever is paying her. All those nasty things she said about Trump when she was campaign manager for Ted Cruz? Right out the window. She makes me ill & she and Anne Coulter can go live on an island together ripping each other up since they won’t have anyone else to hate.
Mmmhmm. Pizzagate.
The source of the actual document that was scanned for us all to read is Buzzfeed yes. But supposedly that document has been circulating Washington for months (It was originally created by Trump’s Republican rivals and then passed along to Hillary’s team). And no one has come out yet to say that the document itself is fake.
The information in it is unverified yes (although supposedly created by a respected ex-MI6 operative), but the document everyone is referencing appears to be pretty real.
MI6 is Buzzfeed??? In what universe where you excuse your man is that even remotely accurate?
“Unverified reports, no specific allegations, nothing named” can be said about a lot of accusations by Trump: Obama not being an American citizen, the thousands of people cheering in NJ during 9/11
Seth Myers is a National Treasure.
Regardless of what side of the political spectrum you fall on, one must give Seth Meyers a lot of credit. It would’ve been easy to go the Jimmy Fallon route and ruffle Conway’s hair or toss her soft ball questions and set her up for punchlines, but he actually held her feet to the fire and asked some pretty important questions. He was not unfair. He conceded her valid points. He let her answer but also did not let her dodge. This is how our journalists should be acting. This responsibility shouldn’t fall to a late night comedian. But never the less, I give him credit for stepping up and embracing the opportunity rather than just playing along.
Many journalist have tried but Conway is an expert on putting the spin to it, which if you listen is the same answer every time. Now take that into account that trump and his team has repeatedly told everyone that the media lies, except fox of course. I do blame the media for not holding him to the fire since day one, but I guess that is what happens when you put ratings ahead of facts.
I completely agree. He did a great job.
I had to shut this off. She doesn’t shut up & it sounds like she’s on meth.
You have to sort of respect the woman, she did her job. She was never going to get the majority of voters to pull the lever for Donald Goldenshower – and she did not – but she was able to take advantage of the bigots and undereducated people in the Former US and secure her candidate the win against all odds.
So interesting to see her get schooled on facts by Seth. Apparently she thought she could just say her version unchallenged. Well done studying up, Mr. Meyers. If they are going to be turning up on entertainment shows it seems the comedy media has to be as studied as the most seasoned of journalists to avoid being a propaganda machine for this team of liars.