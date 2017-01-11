Good Girls Revolt Cancelled
Good Girls Revolt Officially Dead

Good Girls Revolt‘s cancellation will stick.

Despite producer Sony Pictures Television’s efforts to find the period drama a new home in the wake its December axing at Amazon, the series will not see a second season, series creator Dana Calvo confirmed on Wednesday.

Good Girls Revolt won’t be airing on another network,” the EP revealed on Instagram. “We made what felt like a 10-hour play, and I will miss the world and the characters that our cast brought to life. Mostly, I will miss hearing from all of you who said it had an impact. Sending love and thanks today for the privilege of being able to tell stories that bring us closer and make us stronger.” 

The series, which was set in 1969, was inspired by the landmark sexual discrimination cases chronicled in Lynn Povich’s book of the same name. The cast included TVLine Performer of the Week honorable mention Genevieve Angelson (Backstrom), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Erin Darke (We Need to Talk About Kevin), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Hunter Parrish (Weeds) and Joy Bryant (Parenthood). Newsroom alum Grace Gummer guest-starred as would-be novelist/playwright Nora Ephron.

All 10 episodes that comprised Season 1 were released on Oct. 28.

6 Comments
  1. Lucy B says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:03 PM

    That’s really too bad. The show was great and had a fantastic cast. Big failing on Amazon’s part.

    Reply
  2. SUSO says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:04 PM

    Did it end on all cliffhangers?

    Reply
  3. Courtney says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:10 PM

    This infuriates me and saddens me so much. I adored this show. Absolutely loved it. Not only was it well-written and acted, it was also an important story and inspiring. I loved these girls and I can’t believe we won’t get more. I was really hoping Hulu would pick it up or anyone else! This is wild to me. What happened here?!

    Reply
  4. rowan77 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:16 PM

    Boo! I liked the show very much and really hoped it would find a home elsewhere.

    Reply
  5. Raven says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:12 PM

    Fine get decent inspiring shows and throw them down the toilet! Just when we need strong women examples in this world! You really fracked this up!

    Reply
  6. Pat says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:59 PM

    Never even heard of it! lol

    Reply
