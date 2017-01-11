Rogue One's Felicity Jones Enlists Her Star Wars Pals for Flashy SNL Promo

Her mastery of the Force may be up for debate, but in this new Saturday Night Live promo, Felicity Jones reveals a far more powerful weapon in her arsenal: puns!

To say any more would ruin the fun of the Rogue One star’s unconventional SNL promo, a welcome change-up from the usual awkward banter between a cast member and the host.

Jones will host the Jan. 14 episode (NBC, 11:30/10:30c), joined by musical guest Sturgill Simpson.

Hit PLAY on the promo above