Apprentice Preview: Will Brooke Burke's Husband Cost Her the Competition?

If Brooke Burke-Charvet gets terminated on Monday’s New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC, 8/7c), she’ll have her husband to thank for it.

David Charvet (Baywatch, Melrose Place) makes a special appearance on this week’s episode when Team Prima needs a model for its latest challenge — but the real challenge comes when Charvet refuses to pose as his wife’s passenger on a motorcycle for a photoshoot about strong women.

“In real life, would you be driving or would I be driving?” he asks in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “Because I’m not having Arnold [Schwarzenegger] look at me like I’m some kind of wimp.”

I won’t reveal whether or not Charvet eventually caves — you’ll have to watch the video and find out — but I will say this: This couple should totally join Kyle Richards on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Who’s out of line here?