Alec Baldwin's Trump May Show Up in 'Other Venues' Outside of SNL, He Says

Alec Baldwin is taking his braggadocio on the road.
The 30 Rock alum and Match Game host says that his Donald Trump impression, heretofore seen only on Saturday Night Live, may show up in “other venues” in the future.
In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin says he’ll continue to appear on NBC’s weekly sketch-comedy series “as much as I can” while looking into other ways he can lampoon the president-elect in a public setting.
Or, as he puts it: “There’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”
Baldwin also jokes that PEOTUS should get a writing credit for some SNL sketches, given how closely they mine his real-life speech and tweets and how easy it is to craft them into sketches.
“We’re just gonna sit back and just let the good times roll,” Baldwin adds.
TVLine has reached out to SNL for comment.
Would you like to see Baldwin perform as Trump outside of SNL? Where would you like him to show up? Log your suggestions in the comments!
Don’t offer writing credits to that moron!
I’m not a Trump supporter by any means but I think Baldwin’s “Trump” is terrible. I find it more irritating than funny.
I like Alec Baldwin, but his Trump impression is not even close to Darrell Hammond’s.
I hope SNL does something with Trump’s golden shower humiliation. The possibilities are endless.
As long as Alec does it I will be watching. It’s fun to see him get under trumps thin skin. He can dish it out but he can’t take it.
Alec Baldwin is INCREDIBLY overrated.
Trump, is that you?
Before the trolls come I’d just like to say SNL went after Bill Clinton relentlessly with the Monica Lewinsky scandal particularly the whole cigar thing. Also Alec’s treatment of Trump is kind of reminiscent of Trump’s treatment of President Obama (birther movement )down to asking for something to stop. There is precedent here so we can stop with the lies that they would never do this to a Democratic president or people would be upset if it happened to Obama. It happened to Obama and people were upset but don’t want nor his supporters cared. It happened to Clinton and most of the country had a good laugh. George W. Bush was a regular SNL target. He took it like a grown-up. Is SNL picking low hanging fruit? Possibly. If Trump really wants Alec to stop he might try to stop making it so easy. If it was hard Alec might be too busy to continue
He should go on tour like Will Ferrell did with his Bush.
Imagine a Key & Peele Movie with Luther fighting drumpf’s “Sanity translators”. Kate McKinnion could play Kelly Anne Conway and Hayden Paniterre could play Tomi Lahern. And of course, Alec Baldwin as the guy we elected for some reason
Hayden as Tomi is actually really great casting!
His Trump is terrible…. McKinnon’s Kellyanne is the saving grace of those skits. She’s fantastic.
The less Trump (imitations and otherwise) on my tv, the happier I’ll be.
It’s gonna be a long, sad 4 years.
Huh, does Baldwin need the work that badly? Give me Darryl Hammond–at least he’s funny. Well, thanks for the warning, I’ll be skipping SNL again…