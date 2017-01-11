Alec Baldwin's Trump May Show Up in 'Other Venues' Outside of SNL, He Says

Alec Baldwin is taking his braggadocio on the road.

The 30 Rock alum and Match Game host says that his Donald Trump impression, heretofore seen only on Saturday Night Live, may show up in “other venues” in the future.

In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin says he’ll continue to appear on NBC’s weekly sketch-comedy series “as much as I can” while looking into other ways he can lampoon the president-elect in a public setting.

VIDEOSRogue One‘s Felicity Jones Enlists Her Star Wars Pals for Flashy SNL Promo

Or, as he puts it: “There’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”

Baldwin also jokes that PEOTUS should get a writing credit for some SNL sketches, given how closely they mine his real-life speech and tweets and how easy it is to craft them into sketches.

RELATEDAlec Baldwin to Trump: Release Tax Returns, I’ll Quit Mocking You on SNL

“We’re just gonna sit back and just let the good times roll,” Baldwin adds.

TVLine has reached out to SNL for comment.

Would you like to see Baldwin perform as Trump outside of SNL? Where would you like him to show up? Log your suggestions in the comments!