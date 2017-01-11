Alec Baldwin Donald Trump SNL Other Venues
Courtesy of NBC

Alec Baldwin's Trump May Show Up in 'Other Venues' Outside of SNL, He Says

By /

Alec Baldwin is taking his braggadocio on the road.

The 30 Rock alum and Match Game host says that his Donald Trump impression, heretofore seen only on Saturday Night Live, may show up in “other venues” in the future.

In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin says he’ll continue to appear on NBC’s weekly sketch-comedy series “as much as I can” while looking into other ways he can lampoon the president-elect in a public setting.

VIDEOSRogue One‘s Felicity Jones Enlists Her Star Wars Pals for Flashy SNL Promo

Or, as he puts it: “There’s discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration.”

Baldwin also jokes that PEOTUS should get a writing credit for some SNL sketches, given how closely they mine his real-life speech and tweets and how easy it is to craft them into sketches.

RELATEDAlec Baldwin to Trump: Release Tax Returns, I’ll Quit Mocking You on SNL

“We’re just gonna sit back and just let the good times roll,” Baldwin adds.

TVLine has reached out to SNL for comment.

Would you like to see Baldwin perform as Trump outside of SNL? Where would you like him to show up? Log your suggestions in the comments!

 

13 Comments
  1. Enjae Ostberg says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    Don’t offer writing credits to that moron!

    Reply
  2. wrstlgirl says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:43 PM

    I’m not a Trump supporter by any means but I think Baldwin’s “Trump” is terrible. I find it more irritating than funny.

    Reply
  3. Jim says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    I hope SNL does something with Trump’s golden shower humiliation. The possibilities are endless.

    Reply
  4. Robert says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:06 PM

    As long as Alec does it I will be watching. It’s fun to see him get under trumps thin skin. He can dish it out but he can’t take it.

    Reply
  5. Fan says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:42 PM

    Alec Baldwin is INCREDIBLY overrated.

    Reply
  6. :-) says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:19 PM

    Before the trolls come I’d just like to say SNL went after Bill Clinton relentlessly with the Monica Lewinsky scandal particularly the whole cigar thing. Also Alec’s treatment of Trump is kind of reminiscent of Trump’s treatment of President Obama (birther movement )down to asking for something to stop. There is precedent here so we can stop with the lies that they would never do this to a Democratic president or people would be upset if it happened to Obama. It happened to Obama and people were upset but don’t want nor his supporters cared. It happened to Clinton and most of the country had a good laugh. George W. Bush was a regular SNL target. He took it like a grown-up. Is SNL picking low hanging fruit? Possibly. If Trump really wants Alec to stop he might try to stop making it so easy. If it was hard Alec might be too busy to continue

    Reply
  7. Steven says:
    January 11, 2017 at 4:22 PM

    He should go on tour like Will Ferrell did with his Bush.

    Reply
  8. Tom says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:29 PM

    Imagine a Key & Peele Movie with Luther fighting drumpf’s “Sanity translators”. Kate McKinnion could play Kelly Anne Conway and Hayden Paniterre could play Tomi Lahern. And of course, Alec Baldwin as the guy we elected for some reason

    Reply
  9. datdudemurphy says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:51 PM

    His Trump is terrible…. McKinnon’s Kellyanne is the saving grace of those skits. She’s fantastic.

    The less Trump (imitations and otherwise) on my tv, the happier I’ll be.
    It’s gonna be a long, sad 4 years.

    Reply
  10. Emily says:
    January 11, 2017 at 7:57 PM

    Huh, does Baldwin need the work that badly? Give me Darryl Hammond–at least he’s funny. Well, thanks for the warning, I’ll be skipping SNL again…

    Reply
See More Comments
