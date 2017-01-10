Teen Wolf Recap: Room With a Clue

We already knew that the Ghost Riders were large, evil and terrifying — but delicious? That’s definitely new information.

With Theo’s reluctant assistance, Scott and his pack successfully captured a Rider on Tuesday’s Teen Wolf, only to have their efforts thwarted by an unlikely new threat: Mr. Douglas! With only Theo standing guard outside the Rider’s cage, it was no sweat for Mr. Douglas — or whatever that handsome bastard’s real name is — to push him aside, murk the Rider and nom on its brains.

And for an after-dinner treat, Mr. Douglas tracked down Corey in the forest, where he cracked the (literal) whip and sent Mason’s boyfriend off to… wherever the heck that train station is. (For Corey’s sake, I hope Mason wasn’t just being cute when he said that his super power is always being able to find him.)

Meanwhile, Lydia made some major progress in getting Sheriff Stilinski to remember his son. Though Claudia was quick to dismiss her husband’s theory about the mysterious room hidden behind the wallpaper, Lydia helped him see the truth. Heck, she even helped him smell the truth when one of Stiles’ old lacrosse jerseys appeared in his bedroom. (That whole scene felt like a dark, gritty commercial for Snuggles fabric softener, and I was here for it.)

And then there’s Peter, who — thanks to the efforts of Malia and Melissa — is now fully healed. And it’s a good thing, too, because this really wasn’t his best look:

Your thoughts on this week’s Teen Wolf? Any new theories about Mr. Douglas fits into all of this? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.