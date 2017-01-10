Supergirl Photos: Roulette's Return Leads to a Kara/Mon-El Rescue Mission

Roulette certainly has been busy since we last saw her.

Formerly the organizer of an underground fight club for metahumans, Dichen Lachman’s character returns in Supergirl‘s Jan. 23 episode (The CW, 8/7c) as the leader of a trafficking ring on a distant planet known as Slaver’s Moon. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the planet boasts a red sun, leaving Kara and Mon-El at Roulette’s mercy, as you’ll see in a new batch of photos released by the network on Tuesday.

RELATEDExclusive Supergirl Scoop: Livewire, Metallo and More Villains Returning in 2017

Alex is seen coming to her sister’s rescue, but it’s possible that her victory will come at a cost: Per the episode’s official description, Alex “blames herself for Kara’s disappearance, fearing she’s become too focused on her new relationship with Maggie and too complacent in watching out for her sister.” (Can’t anyone just be happy anymore?!)

And just as executive producer Ali Adler teased to TVLine earlier this month, it looks like Winn is starting to learn “what it means to be a hero,” getting a little taste of the action on Slaver’s Moon for himself.

RELATEDSupergirl and The Flash to Battle The Music Meister in Musical Crossover

(Additional fun facts: Not only is this episode directed by the Kevin Smith, but his daughter — Harley Quinn Smith — also plays Izzy, one of the kidnapping victims.)

Flip through the new Supergirl photos in our gallery — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.