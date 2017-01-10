Supergirl Photos: Roulette's Return Leads to a Kara/Mon-El Rescue Mission

Roulette certainly has been busy since we last saw her.
Formerly the organizer of an underground fight club for metahumans, Dichen Lachman’s character returns in Supergirl‘s Jan. 23 episode (The CW, 8/7c) as the leader of a trafficking ring on a distant planet known as Slaver’s Moon. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the planet boasts a red sun, leaving Kara and Mon-El at Roulette’s mercy, as you’ll see in a new batch of photos released by the network on Tuesday.
Alex is seen coming to her sister’s rescue, but it’s possible that her victory will come at a cost: Per the episode’s official description, Alex “blames herself for Kara’s disappearance, fearing she’s become too focused on her new relationship with Maggie and too complacent in watching out for her sister.” (Can’t anyone just be happy anymore?!)
And just as executive producer Ali Adler teased to TVLine earlier this month, it looks like Winn is starting to learn “what it means to be a hero,” getting a little taste of the action on Slaver’s Moon for himself.
(Additional fun facts: Not only is this episode directed by the Kevin Smith, but his daughter — Harley Quinn Smith — also plays Izzy, one of the kidnapping victims.)
Flip through the new Supergirl photos in our gallery — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Is there a plan for Mon-El to become Ultraman, as in the silver/bronze age comics?
I’d imagine there will be at least a nod to it eventually, like during a code name brainstorming session.
Pics look great. Can’t wait to see Dichen Lachman reprise her role as Roulette. Less than 2 more weeks to go. Oh yeah!!!
would be cool if roulette is working for mongul to find people for warworld
Omggg yes I love mon el and kara together. Can’t wait for the return of supergirl.
Has this show completely forgotten about james? He never gets mentioned in the promotion of the show. He’s like the new laurel after season one of arrow
Looks great! Looking forward to it.
The fight club was for aliens, not metahumans.