Pretty Little Liars: A.D. Delivers Twisted Surprise in First Clip From Season 7B

Just when the Pretty Little Liars thought they were out of the woods, a special delivery from A.D. reminds them that the game isn’t over yet. (Seriously, don’t the girls know there are still 10 episodes left?)

Freeform on Tuesday released the first clip from the show’s midseason premiere (April 18, 8/7c) in which the girls receive a belated Christmas present from their still-unidentified torturer.

“Guys, Noel is dead,” Aria reminds the group upon her arrival. “Jenna is wandering around in the dark. This can’t be real.”

“Noel’s dead, but somebody else is out there,” Alison says, to which Hanna adds, “Out there and just as crazy.”

Hit PLAY on the above clip to watch the Liars (slowly) put the pieces together, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final 10 episodes below.