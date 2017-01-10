President Obama Calls for Americans to 'Get Involved' in Farewell Address

President Barack Obama on Tuesday delivered an inspiring farewell address to the nation, from the very place he celebrated his historic victory eight years ago.
Speaking from his hometown of Chicago, Ill., Obama reminded the country that “change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged and come together to demand it, calling that principle the “beating heart … of our bold experiment in self-government.” The president also aimed to express his gratitude towards the people who helped him get to where he is today.
Obama took the stage to thunderous applause from the thousands in attendance, beginning his speech shortly after 9/8c.
“My fellow Americans, Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well-wishes that we’ve received over the past few weeks,” the president began. “But tonight, it’s my turn to say thanks. Whether we have seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people — in living rooms and in schools, in farms and on factory floors, in diners and on distant military outposts — have kept me honest, kept me inspired and kept me going. Every day, I have learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man.”
He continued, “We are all created equal, endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights — among them, life, liberty and the pursuits of happiness. These rights, while self-evident, have never been self-executed. We the people, through the instrument of our democracy, can form a more perfect union. What a radical idea, the great gift our founders gave to us. … For 240 years, our nation’s call to citizenship has given purpose to each new generation.”
Obama went on to discuss the triumphs of the past eight years: the reversal of a recession, the passing of marriage equality, securing the right to health insurance for 20 million Americans, the reboot of the auto industry, the assassination of Osama bin Laden and the “longest stretch of job creation in our history.”
“That’s what you did,” he told the crowd. “You were the change. Because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started.”
As for Donald Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, Obama said, “I committed to present-elect Trump that my administration would ensure the smoothest possible transition, just as President Bush did for me. Because it’s up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face. We have what we need to do so. We have everything we need to meet those challenges. … Our potential will only be realized if our democracy works, if our politics better reflects the decency of our people.”
Obama then discussed the remaining threats to our democracy, concluding that “we’re not where we need to be” in terms of treating each other equally, particularly when it comes to race relations: “If we’re unwilling to invest in the children of immigrants because they don’t look like us,” he said, “we’re diminishing the potential of our own kids.”
Quoting To Kill a Mockingbird‘s Atticus Finch, he reminded Americans, “You never really understand a person until you consider things form his point of view, until you climb in his skin and walk around in it.”
“For all our outward differences, we’re all in this together,” he declared. “We rise and fall as one.”
Obama’s final speech comes just 10 days before president-elect Trump is set to be sworn into office. A pre-inauguration special, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, will air Jan. 19 at 10/9c on ABC.
It was a beautiful speech. I am so grateful I got to experience being an American before the country collapsed into a dumpster of fascism. I pray we ALL survive it somehow.
Jj, try to remember what he said at the end – yes we can – don’t withdrawal, get involved in your community and stay involved as a citizen. That’s what I’m going to do.
it only becomes a dumpster if we let it. Get involved. Fight. We don’t have to let this happen.
Excellent speech. Man, I am so going to miss this guy.
I loved how emotional he got when talking about his wife and daughters. That was so incredibly sweet and touching.
What a speech, and if not overturned in the new regime, what a legacy he’ll leave us. I honestly think he will be remembered as one of the best presidents ever for turning around our economy, expanding health care, and always striving to lift us up. I’m going to miss him and his family.
It and knowing it was his last speech brought tears to my eyes. Now this is what a president looks like.
Now go away Obama idiot you’ve tried to destroy are country your incompetent so I say good bye liberal trash . Time to make America great
It’s just so gratifying to know how you are taking to heart Obama’s graceful message about the need for unity. You clearly love this country. Oh wait, you supported Putin’s puppet, so I retract that. Treason much?
Yeah, you seem to have missed that we need to unify and love each other, even if we disagree. We are all in this together.. stop with the negativity
Oh yes, because the liberals are showing so much love on their side. I’ve never seen such a display of outright hate and intolerance ever since Trump was elected.
I’m not talking about politicians. I’m actually a conservative. I’m talking about us all doing our part and not being petty. Apparently, that’s too much to ask
Probably because it’s hard to show respect for a guy who can’t seem to treat others with respect, and who throws tantrums at the slightest criticism that’s directed towards him-or not even at him at all. Remember the Hamilton thing? The cast’s message was to Pence directly, and yet Trump felt he had to get involved and complain anyway. Pence, meanwhile, handled that with significantly more grace and maturity (and this is coming from somebody who disagrees with virtually everything Pence stands for politically).
How on earth is he going to handle being president if he can’t go a day without complaining about somebody being mean to him on Twitter?
Welp, cause when someone acts a fool.. one must call them on such. Trump has been nothing but a blight on our legacy ever since ignorant america voted him in. I have been a Republican longer than he has. I am embarrassed by how many of our Republican party have been falling over themselves for his game. We are better than this. This is embarrassing for us Republicans and any human. Trump is Trash. He represents none of our values. He only represents himself. He doesn’t pay us working class. He stiffs us the bill. Pay attention. FFS
Is he responsible for your inability to spell?
I don’t think we’ll ever have another president who was so fundamentally a good and decent human being. We’re going from the personification of grace, honor and dignity to the worst white person in America.
Obama was an incompetent idioit
Scott, does anybody actually take you seriously?
Do I care ? NO
And completely delusional! I hope and pray Obama gets the medical attention he spectacularly needs. His mental health is clearly deteriorating at a rapid speed. With all the incorrect information (some may call them outright lies. But, I want to give him some credit, as he is a president. That it must be a mental breakdown. Some kind of schizophrenia and delusions) I sincerely will be praying for his mental health.
You mean 99% of what Trump says. I’m a Republican and I’ve heard crazy people at Central Park speak with more clarity than Trump ever has. He has conned us.
Once again, nothing but accusations and no actual detail. They cry and scream about how much Obama lies and is hurting America but they never seem to be able to provide any detail. And that’s because they only believe in opinions and not facts. Once you introduce facts into the argument they turn tail and run.
This post is so out there I don’t even know where to begin.
Good riddance! As a gay man and a republican who refuses to follow the liberal masses or what’s dictated by my so-called community I’m thrilled to see this man and who I consider the worst president in the history of our country take his final bow.
As a fellow republican, the worst? Really? I may not have agreed with some of the things he has done, but he loves America and loves democracy. And you think things will be better under Trump?
I think you need to take a US history lesson if that’s your conclusion.
Must have gone to Trump university
And clearly graduated with honors.
As a gay man why do we care that you’re a gay man?
Ever notice how those who say Obama was so bad never provide any actual details as to why they think he was so horrible? I can only assume they know they’ll lose any argument because they only care about opinions, not facts.
You want details . Ok first you have Obama care a big screw up most doctors won’t take it and the price is going up . Ever time there was a police shooting instead of waiting for facts he open his dumb mouth and end up being wrong . His foreign polices did nothomg but make the world less safe . No matter what he touch he screwed up .
Let’s not forget he released 4 terrorists for Bowe Bergdahl.
-Racial tensions have never been higher (due to groups like BLM and Obama’s support of these groups),
-More police officers are being killed – many of which are being ambushed due to BLM and Obama’s lack of support for police officers. (Murder rates in Chicago are the highest they have been in years.)
-He lifted 50 year old sanctions on Cuba, which is still a communist country with a horrible human rights record for no reason.
-He and his administration, which included Hilary as Sec. of State at the time, created ISIS by killing Kadafi and then not putting any form of government in place there so it left a vacancy, which Islamist Militants then filled and became ISIS.
-His foreign policy and stance on terrorism has allowed ISiS to expand to over 130 countries resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent people across the globe (E.G. Syria), including Western countries like the UK and US.
-Major domestic terrorist attack of the last few years include Boston Marathon Bombing, Pulse Nightclub in Orlando & San Bernardino,CA. All 3 of these were done by Radical Muslims.
-In 2013, made his infamous “Red Line” ultimatum to Syria in regards to their use of chemical weapons and ultimately reduced our negotiating power with the world as we now looked weak and like we wouldn’t follow through on our threats/promises.
-Moving Syrians here for us to pay for bc they were displaced by ISIS in Syria, which he helped create and didn’t stop the spread of.
-The Iran nuclear deal gave Iran roughly $150 billion dollars, which they can now use to fund terrorist activities/build weapons.
-He violated American laws and precedent by paying Iran CASH for apparent hostages.
-He approved of the trading of 5 high-ranking militant Iranians, 2 of which were involved in killing not only Americans, but 1,000’s of Shiites for Bowe Bergdahl, who is now on trial for desertion.
-Our relationship with Israel is the worst it’s ever been.
-Obamacare.
Completely agree.
We are going from this wonderful, classy, president to a president who hires Russian hookers to pee on him. Disgusting.