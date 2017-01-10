NPH, Corden Belt Out Les Misérables, Hamilton Tunes During Broadway Duel

Perhaps no two people are better suited for a Broadway riff-off than Neil Patrick Harris and James Corden.
The former How I Met Your Mother star, who in 2014 won a Tony Award for starring in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, challenged the Late Late Show host, who in 2012 won a Tony for his role in One Man, Two Guvnors, to a musical duel. (Corden, of course, also hosted the 2016 Tonys, and will soon preside over the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.)
Corden and Harris were accompanied by The Filharmonic, who provided a capella background vocals on songs from Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, and of course, Hamilton. The full setlist went as follows:
* “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” (from Guys and Dolls)
* “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” (from Gypsy)
* “Being Alive” (from Company)
* “On My Own” (from Les Misérables)
* “All That Jazz” (from Chicago)
* “Sugar Daddy” (from Hedwig and the Angry Inch)
* “My Shot” (from Hamilton: An American Musical)
Press PLAY on the video above, then answer the following questions: 1) Who do you think won the first Broadway Riff-Off? and 2) Does Corden have a new viral sensation on his hands?
Neither one won. They are both tremendous and when I listen to them perform I just smile and move with the music. Oh to have the talent that they are both blessed with……………
Absolutely love them both either together or individually.
NPH FTW! (James Corden too).
Well done, guys! That lick is everything