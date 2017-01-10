NPH, Corden Belt Out Les Misérables, Hamilton Tunes During Broadway Duel

By /

Perhaps no two people are better suited for a Broadway riff-off than Neil Patrick Harris and James Corden.

VIDEOSNPH’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: Netflix’s New Trailer Suggests That Viewers ‘Watch Something More Pleasant’

The former How I Met Your Mother star, who in 2014 won a Tony Award for starring in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, challenged the Late Late Show host, who in 2012 won a Tony for his role in One Man, Two Guvnors, to a musical duel. (Corden, of course, also hosted the 2016 Tonys, and will soon preside over the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.)

Best Late-Night TV Clips of 2016
Carpool Karaoke with Adele Say "Hello" to the first — and best — Carpool of 2016, which finds The Late Late Show's James Corden in London for a musical ride with the 10-time Grammy winner.  Watch it here. Launch Gallery

Corden and Harris were accompanied by The Filharmonic, who provided a capella background vocals on songs from Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, and of course, Hamilton. The full setlist went as follows:

* “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” (from Guys and Dolls)

* “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” (from Gypsy)

* “Being Alive” (from Company)

* “On My Own” (from Les Misérables)

* “All That Jazz” (from Chicago)

* “Sugar Daddy” (from Hedwig and the Angry Inch)

* “My Shot” (from Hamilton: An American Musical)

VIDEOSCarpool Karaoke: Lin-Manuel Miranda Leads Broadway-Centric Ride

Press PLAY on the video above, then answer the following questions: 1) Who do you think won the first Broadway Riff-Off? and 2) Does Corden have a new viral sensation on his hands?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. MMD says:
    January 10, 2017 at 5:31 AM

    Neither one won. They are both tremendous and when I listen to them perform I just smile and move with the music. Oh to have the talent that they are both blessed with……………
    Absolutely love them both either together or individually.

    Reply
  2. Lizzy says:
    January 10, 2017 at 6:47 AM

    NPH FTW! (James Corden too).

    Reply
  3. TvPeong says:
    January 10, 2017 at 7:03 AM

    Well done, guys! That lick is everything

    Reply
See More Comments
 