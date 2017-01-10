Jenna Dewan Tatum to Host NBC Competition World of Dance

Look who’s stepping up to host World of Dance.

Jenna Dewan Tatum will emcee NBC’s upcoming Jennifer Lopez-produced dance competition, the network announced Tuesday.

The Witches of East End star, who has an extensive dance background and starred in the first Step Up movie, will join judges Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and Lopez on the series, which awards its top hoofer a $1 million grand prize.

Per the official release, Dewan Tatum “will share her expertise, experience and unique point of view with both the dancers and the audience, giving viewers insight into technical elements of dance as they relate to the story of the competition.”

Dewan Tatum’s TV resumé also includes Supergirl, The Mindy Project, American Horror Story and The Playboy Club.