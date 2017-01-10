Grey's Anatomy Japril the Sequel
Courtesy of ABC

Grey's Greenlights #JaprilTheSequel

By /

Coming soon to a home theater near you: #JapriltheSequel.

Grey’s Anatomy is planning a follow-up to last season’s standalone Jackson/April episode, which was dubbed #JapriltheMovie, Sarah Drew reveals to TVLine. Actually, it’s well beyond the planning stage — the episode’s already been shot and is slated to air in March.

“It’s just the two of us and we go to Montana on a case,” Drew explains. “And we’re forced to face each other and be in small spaces and navigate a whole bunch of stuff together, and it’s a really cool turning point for them in their relationship.”

But don’t expect the follow-up to be a rehash of the original. “It’s very, very different than ‘Japril: The Movie,’ which was like young and youthful and fast moving and we’re traveling through time,” Drew says. “This one has more light and hope in it and it’s much more adult and still and quiet and intimate. It’s really lovely. We’re really proud of it.”

Grey’s Anatomy winter premiere, originally slated for Jan. 19, will now air on Jan. 26. As previously reported, ABC pushed back the return of #TGIT to air a special 20/20 titled America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.

23 Comments
  1. Anne says:
    January 10, 2017 at 7:52 PM

    CANNOT WAIT!!!!! Japril rise yesss!!

  2. Christina says:
    January 10, 2017 at 7:57 PM

    Japril:The Movie was awful. Japril:The Sequel sounds even worse. Zzzzzzzz

    • Jess says:
      January 11, 2017 at 1:31 AM

      This. Also it sounds too childish and mehh with the movie and sequel crap. Zzzzz
      Their last movie was promoted everywhere for months and still the lowest rated episode of season 12.

      I wish they stop with these kind of episodes. They used to do the same to Calzona too with all the centrics that lead to nowhere.

      • Anne says:
        January 11, 2017 at 2:19 AM

        Wasn’t a Meredith centered 1308 among the lowest in the series? It’s dumb to bring up ratings when it’s obvious that any episode which only has a subset of the cast, people are bound not to watch. Especially considering how big of a cast greys has. While yeah, they should balance it out more, I can see why they want to rotate cast members giving others a few light weeks from time to time in the 13th season. Greys is still doing great & for people who don’t like Japril, this is actually a good thing isn’t it? You can completely skip an entire ep instead of ff-big through their scenes! Easy. So just do that and let the people who watch for them (& there are plenty) enjoy it.

    • Max says:
      January 11, 2017 at 2:27 AM

      I already only watch greys through their scenes on youtube so I’m ready to watch a full 43 minutes episodes of my favorite characters.

  3. Jane says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:00 PM

    I love them, I’m excited

  4. Lou says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:01 PM

    They are the best couple on the show. I hope they get back together.

  5. Mei says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:04 PM

    I AM SCREAMING!!! THEY BETTER RISE!! WE HAVE BEEN SO DEPRIVED OF THEM. For the sake of ridiculous characters like Jo and Deluca.

  6. anon says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:04 PM

    Japril the Movie was proof that even when I didn’t love all the scenes (and I’m a shipper!), i liked watching it because Jesse and Sarah are magic together. I’d watch 10 episodes of just them as opposed to Meredith’s 1000000th NDE experience. That being said, I do hope this one really does end on a more hopeful note because last year’s definitely didn’t! even though we got Harriet out of it.

  7. Cheryl says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:12 PM

    I can’t wait. I love this couple and am looking forward to the day they become a family again. This episode sounds fantastic. Love me some #Japril

  8. Haley says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:15 PM

    Yawn…this sounds like a waste of an episode

  9. Ella says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:27 PM

    This sounds so good, they need to get back together.

  10. MK says:
    January 10, 2017 at 8:57 PM

    Omg I can’t wait!!

  11. N says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:09 PM

    Yes!!!!!!!!!!

  12. bigdede says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:27 PM

    Ok, from what I recall last season, the Japril stand alone episode was the lowest rated of the season. I guess their small little fanbase is just very vocal so the writers think that’s what we want.

    • Max says:
      January 11, 2017 at 2:36 AM

      Who’s “we” exactly? Jackson and April have been characters on this show since season 6. That’s more screentime than half of the current cast. Just because they seem isolated from the Meredith circle, doesn’t mean they don’t have a big following. They do.

  13. Dominique says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:29 PM

    another one?!! good god and the first one was already so terrible.

  14. Iris says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:39 PM

    I didn’t watch this season, but I will probably try this one.

  15. Paddy says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:14 AM

    This actually sounds really good.

  16. lea says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:21 AM

    Another one of their movies?? Why?? Another episode to skip I guess. Season 13 is really boring. Centric episodes, nothing happening in storylines, too slow and fillers and Characters all over the place.

  17. lana says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:27 AM

    this is a great news, they are the only charathers I love on the show

  18. Sara says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:25 AM

    Well this is a crappy news. My two least favorite characters on the show. And they get another episode just the two of them. A week of hiatus in March when it airs for me than LOL.

  19. Natalie says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:21 AM

    Ugh…I wish I liked Japril as much as Shonda does, but I don’t.

