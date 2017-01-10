Grey's Greenlights #JaprilTheSequel

Coming soon to a home theater near you: #JapriltheSequel.

Grey’s Anatomy is planning a follow-up to last season’s standalone Jackson/April episode, which was dubbed #JapriltheMovie, Sarah Drew reveals to TVLine. Actually, it’s well beyond the planning stage — the episode’s already been shot and is slated to air in March.

“It’s just the two of us and we go to Montana on a case,” Drew explains. “And we’re forced to face each other and be in small spaces and navigate a whole bunch of stuff together, and it’s a really cool turning point for them in their relationship.”

But don’t expect the follow-up to be a rehash of the original. “It’s very, very different than ‘Japril: The Movie,’ which was like young and youthful and fast moving and we’re traveling through time,” Drew says. “This one has more light and hope in it and it’s much more adult and still and quiet and intimate. It’s really lovely. We’re really proud of it.”

Grey’s Anatomy winter premiere, originally slated for Jan. 19, will now air on Jan. 26. As previously reported, ABC pushed back the return of #TGIT to air a special 20/20 titled America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.