Shonda Rhimes Mum on #TGIT's Return Getting Bumped for Trump: 'I'm Not in Charge of Scheduling'

Shonda Rhimes, publicly at least, has no opinion on ABC’s decision to push the returns of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder back a week to make room for a Donald Trump pre-inauguration special.
On Monday, the network announced that the official 2017 premiere of its full #TGIT lineup — previously slated for Thursday, Jan. 19 — will now air on Jan. 26, to make way for America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington (airing Jan. 19 at 10/9c, leading out of Grey’s and Scandal repeats).
The change-up was made to ensure that the long-awaited return of #TGIT, Scandal now included, would feature three new episodes.
“I just think that ABC does its programming,” Rhimes told TVLine on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where she was appearing via satellite. “I’m not in charge of scheduling. I’m fine with whatever they want to do. It has nothing to do with my job. I stay in my lane.
“I honestly don’t have anything to do with programming or scheduling, and don’t pay attention to it or spend very much time caring about it,” she maintained.
When later asked to comment on the phone call she presumably got to inform her of the #TGIT delay, the prolific and highly successful TV producer deferred, “I am not going to comment on conversations I’ve had with my bosses, because I like my job.”
Once again, ABC’s #TGIT slate — Grey’s, Scandal Season 6 and HTGAWM — will now premiere Thursday, Jan. 26.
The shows were pushed back a week , they didn’t cancel them, and they needed to interview her for this? Wow! like it or not Trump is our president ( I didn’t vote for either one)
Exactly. Therefore we don’t need the Brady Bunch Special “Trumps Go To Washington”!
You do realize if Hillary won they would still have a special
No. We absolutely wouldn’t. The Clintons are quite familiarised with DC.
At least she answered a question…
I simply don’t understand why ABC didn’t decide to air this “SPECIAL” on Wednesday at 9 versus Thursday, knowing full well Thursday was already scheduled. Where as Wednesday at 9 would have been perfect, given that Designated Survivor is on break till March!!! Give us our TGIT as regularly scheduled ABC!!!
Trump already ruining our lives.
Yo quit your crying you sad little liberal
Scott, don’t waste time or breath here. i expect this type of nonsense to go on until the next election.
Funny how the liberal started it but you should single others out. Hipocrite
Who said I am liberal? I am pro-guns, so some nutjob can shoot Trump.
This would have been bumped whoever was elected.
Wrong. Lies and speculation. The Clintons know Washington well. The Obamas didn’t bump any programming for a special like this.
Gosh, the things that ruin our lives :-) I’m not a fan of Trump….but not a fan of Shonda’s shows either. But dang, POTUS stuff has been bumping programming for as long as I can remember. Are people really that bent over it we needed a special interview with Shonda?
You know it wasn’t a special interview with Shonda, right? That she appeared (via satellite) at a pre-planned Scandal panel at ABC’s TCA session today?
I cannot remember anything similar to Obamas Go To Washington bumping any show.
Waiting an extra week now means less repeats or preemptions later. We’ll already have been waiting two months for Grey’s and Murder, and significantly more than that for Scandal. Who cares about one week? A few weeks into the spring seasons and we won’t even remember this.
I won’t watch anything with Trump.
I agree with Eric740. Why didn’t they schedule the special for Wednesday? It would be fine to bump Match Game for a week, and I watch that show, too.
Why is this Trump’s fault? Is it Obama’s fault that I’m not getting to see my CBS shows tonight? so ridiculous.
Preach!
I hope the ratings for this tank. But there are a lot of American’s that can’t get enough of this guy. Go figure. I hope this special is not indicative of many more Trump specials over the next 4 years. Less screen time the better.
She stays in her lane and doesn’t handle programming, but is fine with whatever they do? Unless they try to use the TGIT moniker to incorporate other shows that aren’t hers. She doesn’t own TGIT, but was very vocal about them not using it to possibly help any other show.
I do like one of her shows, and I am not happy about who won the election, but no matter who won they would have had a special.
I am just curious why it seems that when anything political happens they run to Shonda to comment. I know these were her shows that were bumped, but would they have cared if it were Clinton?
The schadenfreude in me would relish seeing final ratings in the basement for this Trump-centric show. I definitely won’t be watching.
This is just the first of many things a Trump Presidency will ruin lol
Wow, this is one of the most reaching topics. An entire story about nothing. If you wanted to do a story on a newly restored all-Rhimes Thursday, just do it. You don’t need to mascarade it as muck-racking nothingingness.
And that should be “masquerade.” The site took the edit out of my hands and went to post!
“Reaching” will hit new heights here, just stay tuned.