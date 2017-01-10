Shonda Rhimes Mum on #TGIT's Return Getting Bumped for Trump: 'I'm Not in Charge of Scheduling'

Shonda Rhimes, publicly at least, has no opinion on ABC’s decision to push the returns of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder back a week to make room for a Donald Trump pre-inauguration special.

RELATEDGrey’s, Scandal and HTGAWM Returns Delayed for Pre-Inauguration Special

On Monday, the network announced that the official 2017 premiere of its full #TGIT lineup — previously slated for Thursday, Jan. 19 — will now air on Jan. 26, to make way for America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington (airing Jan. 19 at 10/9c, leading out of Grey’s and Scandal repeats).

The change-up was made to ensure that the long-awaited return of #TGIT, Scandal now included, would feature three new episodes.

“I just think that ABC does its programming,” Rhimes told TVLine on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where she was appearing via satellite. “I’m not in charge of scheduling. I’m fine with whatever they want to do. It has nothing to do with my job. I stay in my lane.

“I honestly don’t have anything to do with programming or scheduling, and don’t pay attention to it or spend very much time caring about it,” she maintained.

When later asked to comment on the phone call she presumably got to inform her of the #TGIT delay, the prolific and highly successful TV producer deferred, “I am not going to comment on conversations I’ve had with my bosses, because I like my job.”

Once again, ABC’s #TGIT slate — Grey’s, Scandal Season 6 and HTGAWM — will now premiere Thursday, Jan. 26.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.