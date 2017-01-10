Shonda Rhimes Reacts Trump Postponement
Shonda Rhimes Mum on #TGIT's Return Getting Bumped for Trump: 'I'm Not in Charge of Scheduling'

By /

Shonda Rhimes, publicly at least, has no opinion on ABC’s decision to push the returns of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder back a week to make room for a Donald Trump pre-inauguration special.

RELATEDGrey’s, Scandal and HTGAWM Returns Delayed for Pre-Inauguration Special

On Monday, the network announced that the official 2017 premiere of its full #TGIT lineup — previously slated for Thursday, Jan. 19 — will now air on Jan. 26, to make way for America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington (airing Jan. 19 at 10/9c, leading out of Grey’s and Scandal repeats).

The change-up was made to ensure that the long-awaited return of #TGIT, Scandal now included, would feature three new episodes.

“I just think that ABC does its programming,” Rhimes told TVLine on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where she was appearing via satellite. “I’m not in charge of scheduling. I’m fine with whatever they want to do. It has nothing to do with my job. I stay in my lane.

“I honestly don’t have anything to do with programming or scheduling, and don’t pay attention to it or spend very much time caring about it,” she maintained.

When later asked to comment on the phone call she presumably got to inform her of the #TGIT delay, the prolific and highly successful TV producer deferred, “I am not going to comment on conversations I’ve had with my bosses, because I like my job.”

Once again, ABC’s #TGIT slate — Grey’s, Scandal Season 6 and HTGAWM — will now premiere Thursday, Jan. 26.

  1. joe says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    The shows were pushed back a week , they didn’t cancel them, and they needed to interview her for this? Wow! like it or not Trump is our president ( I didn’t vote for either one)

    Reply
  2. Eric740 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM

    I simply don’t understand why ABC didn’t decide to air this “SPECIAL” on Wednesday at 9 versus Thursday, knowing full well Thursday was already scheduled. Where as Wednesday at 9 would have been perfect, given that Designated Survivor is on break till March!!! Give us our TGIT as regularly scheduled ABC!!!

    Reply
  3. Pedro says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    Trump already ruining our lives.

    Reply
  4. Pia says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:08 AM

    This would have been bumped whoever was elected.

    Reply
    • Pedro says:
      January 10, 2017 at 4:42 PM

      Wrong. Lies and speculation. The Clintons know Washington well. The Obamas didn’t bump any programming for a special like this.

      Reply
  5. Mollymoo says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:13 AM

    Gosh, the things that ruin our lives :-) I’m not a fan of Trump….but not a fan of Shonda’s shows either. But dang, POTUS stuff has been bumping programming for as long as I can remember. Are people really that bent over it we needed a special interview with Shonda?

    Reply
  6. Jake L. says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:14 AM

    Waiting an extra week now means less repeats or preemptions later. We’ll already have been waiting two months for Grey’s and Murder, and significantly more than that for Scandal. Who cares about one week? A few weeks into the spring seasons and we won’t even remember this.

    Reply
  7. Bobby says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:16 AM

    I won’t watch anything with Trump.

    Reply
  8. Erin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:16 AM

    I agree with Eric740. Why didn’t they schedule the special for Wednesday? It would be fine to bump Match Game for a week, and I watch that show, too.

    Reply
  9. Helen says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    Why is this Trump’s fault? Is it Obama’s fault that I’m not getting to see my CBS shows tonight? so ridiculous.

    Reply
  10. Gerald says:
    January 10, 2017 at 11:39 AM

    I hope the ratings for this tank. But there are a lot of American’s that can’t get enough of this guy. Go figure. I hope this special is not indicative of many more Trump specials over the next 4 years. Less screen time the better.

    Reply
  11. padraicjacob says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    She stays in her lane and doesn’t handle programming, but is fine with whatever they do? Unless they try to use the TGIT moniker to incorporate other shows that aren’t hers. She doesn’t own TGIT, but was very vocal about them not using it to possibly help any other show.

    Reply
  12. SusieT79 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:24 PM

    I do like one of her shows, and I am not happy about who won the election, but no matter who won they would have had a special.

    I am just curious why it seems that when anything political happens they run to Shonda to comment. I know these were her shows that were bumped, but would they have cared if it were Clinton?

    Reply
  13. Larc says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    The schadenfreude in me would relish seeing final ratings in the basement for this Trump-centric show. I definitely won’t be watching.

    Reply
  14. justsomeguy says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    This is just the first of many things a Trump Presidency will ruin lol

    Reply
  15. Kat says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    Wow, this is one of the most reaching topics. An entire story about nothing. If you wanted to do a story on a newly restored all-Rhimes Thursday, just do it. You don’t need to mascarade it as muck-racking nothingingness.

    Reply
