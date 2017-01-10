Gotham Raymond J. Barry
TVLine Items: Justified Vet to Gotham, Justice Taps Law & Order ADA and More

Can Justified alum Raymond J. Barry tap into the Batman within Gotham‘s young Bruce Wayne?

The actor will recur during Season 3 of the Fox series as the temple Shaman, a mysterious figure who wants to unlock the potential of Bruce’s mind, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Shaman says the fate of Gotham depends upon the youngster becoming the man the city needs, but the truth behind his intentions is far more sinister.

Barry’s other recent TV credits include Ray Donovan and The 100.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Richard Brooks will reprise his Law & Order role as ADA Paul Robinette in a spring episode of NBC’s upcoming drama Chicago Justice, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Netflix will debut an all-new Amy Schumer stand-up comedy special on March 7, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

* With Live+3 DVR playback factored in, Nashville‘s Season 5 premiere last Thursday drew 2 million viewers, making it the most-watched original telecast in CMT history.

2 Comments
  1. David Falkayn says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:51 PM

    Is Illinois States Attorney Peter Stone related to Executive ADA Ben Stone from the original L&O, or was someone just lazy is choosing names?

  2. rob horine says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    So is Mr. Robinette back on the Angels or will he still try to get criminals off?

