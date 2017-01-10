“The Line Substitution Solution” – Pictured: Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). Sheldon hires Stuart to spend the day with Amy when he’d rather go to a movie screening. Also, Leonard’s mother, Beverly (Christine Baranski), comes to town and Penny struggles to make a connection with her, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 5 (8:00-8:31, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: Apprentice Slips, Old Bang Draws Monday's Largest Audience

By /

Week 2 of NBC’s Arnold-hosted Celebrity Apprentice averaged 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating on Monday night, slipping 22 and 15 percent from its premiere.

RELATEDCeleb Apprentice Recap: Hot Sauce, Hotter Tempers — Who Got Fired?

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (6.5 mil/2.1) was steady versus its season opener. Leading out of that, two episodes of the game show Big Fan did 3.6 mil/1.0 and then 2.7 mil/0.7.

RELATEDJanuary Premieres, Returns and Finales: Save the 130+ Dates!

CBS’ lone fresh offering, The Odd Couple (5 mil/1.0), was flat. Opening the Eye’s night, a Big Bang rerun drew Monday’s largest audience, with 8.5 million viewers.

Fox’s Showtime at the Apollo special drew 2.3 mil and a 0.7.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:40 AM

    The New Celebrity Apprentice is becoming 100% horrible. Guess Trump isn’t happy about it nor Schwarzenegger.

    Reply
  2. Al says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    What was the point in bring 2 broke girls back last week for it to have a week off this week!!!

    Reply
See More Comments
 