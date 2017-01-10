Ratings: Apprentice Slips, Old Bang Draws Monday's Largest Audience

Week 2 of NBC’s Arnold-hosted Celebrity Apprentice averaged 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating on Monday night, slipping 22 and 15 percent from its premiere.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (6.5 mil/2.1) was steady versus its season opener. Leading out of that, two episodes of the game show Big Fan did 3.6 mil/1.0 and then 2.7 mil/0.7.

CBS’ lone fresh offering, The Odd Couple (5 mil/1.0), was flat. Opening the Eye’s night, a Big Bang rerun drew Monday’s largest audience, with 8.5 million viewers.

Fox’s Showtime at the Apollo special drew 2.3 mil and a 0.7.

